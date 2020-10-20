Amazon is spicing up your November with a whole lot of new programming to stream. Heading to Prime Video next month are series you love, like Seasons 1-6 of Community, all of which lands on the platform on Nov. 8, and new shows and movies to check out, including the new anthology film series Small Axe, from 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen, which premieres Nov. 20.
Also on their way to Amazon Prime Video in November are some great seasonal options, including Hallmark holiday movies with titles like A Majestic Christmas and Marrying Father Christmas to get you in the spirit. There are also new films like Uncle Frank, which premieres Nov. 25 and stars Chris O'Dowd and Paul Bettany. Plus, you can check out old favorites like The Expendables and Twilight, both of which arrive on Nov. 1.
Check out everything that's coming to Amazon Prime in November below.
Nov. 1
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
America's Founding Fathers Season 1
America's Untold Story Season 1
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Before We Die Season 1
Boyz N' The Hood
Breathless
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Season 1
Country Strong
Crime 360 Season 1
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Delicious Season 1
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jamestown Season 1
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lost Worlds Season 1
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Season 1979
Naked Hustle Season 1
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Stockholm Season 1
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1
The Restaurant Season 1
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want to Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
W.
Wall Street
Water for Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
Nov. 3
General Commander
The Assault
Nov. 4
Blue Story
Nov. 6
El Presidente Season 1
Ferro Season 1
The Secret: Dare to Dream
Wayne Season 1
Nov. 7
Retaliation
Nov. 8
Community Seasons 1-6
Nov. 11
Tonight You're Mine
Nov. 13
Alex Rider Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984 Season 9
James May: Oh Cook Season 1
The Ride
Nov. 14
The Dictator
Scrubs Seasons 1-9
Nov. 15
12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush
Nov. 18
Body Cam
Nov. 20
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss
Small Axe Season 1
The Pack Season 1
Nov. 21
Most Wanted
Nov. 25
Uncle Frank
Nov. 26
Bombshell
Nov. 27
Life in a Year