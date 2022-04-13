New Netflix Movies and Shows (April 2022)

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Spring is the time of rebirth for flowers, baby animals, allergies, and tank tops, but not for shows on Netflix. The new Netflix shows coming out in April include the final seasons of two of the streamer's favorites, Grace and Frankie and Ozark, both of which release on April 29. We expect that you'll be done with them before May starts. Farewell, you two! Other new releases in April to get excited about include Natasha Lyonne's Russian Doll Season 2, which releases on April 20, and the documentary film White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, out April 19

Already available and new this month are The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, a dating series that's proving to be Netflix's new big reality hit; Barack Obama's Our Great National Parks, which sees 44 discussing nature parks around the world; and the streaming debut of Better Call Saul Season 5.

Below you'll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix in April, as well as lists of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April.

More on Netflix:



The Best Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix in April



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll Netflix

Better Call Saul Season 5 (April 4)

One of TV's only A+ shows kicks off its final season April 18 on AMC. But if you're a cord-cutter who catches up with the show on Netflix, Season 5 arrives in early April. It's one of the Breaking Bad prequel's best, as tense and thrilling as ever. If you already watched Season 5, it still might be a good idea to refresh your memory with a rewatch before the Season 6 premiere, as it's been two years since Saul last aired. [Trailer]

This reality series comes from the creators of reality dating sensation Love Is Blind and is also hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. It has a premise nearly as gripping as its predecessor: six couples where one person is ready to get married and the other isn't totally sure all live in a house together. They're either going to come out of it married or broken up — or they might get together with someone else in the house. So yes, this is a show you watch if you want to see other people absolutely blow up their lives. [Trailer]

Barack Obama executive-produces and narrates this nature docuseries from the makers of Blue Planet II, taking viewers on a tour of national parks all over the world, including in countries with personal significance to him, Indonesia and Kenya. If you've ever wanted to hear a former President talk about sloths, this is for you. It would be great if he opens his narration by saying, "Let me be clear, I love parks." [Trailer]

Russian Doll Season 2 (April 20)

The best show of early 2019 is back for a second season. Season 1 ended so perfectly and with such finality that it would have been a great limited series, but creators Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler had an idea for Season 2, and I have faith that they know what they're doing. Season 2 is set four years after Manhattanites Nadia (Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped from their death-loop, and now they're on a new sci-fi sadcom adventure where they encounter a time portal that leads to a fate even worse than endless death. [Trailer]

Grace and Frankie Season 7, Part 2 (April 29)

Netflix's longest-running show ever comes to a close after seven seasons and 94 episodes. Dolly Parton guest-stars, forming a Voltron of outspoken, iconic women over 75 with stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Netflix may not ever make a live-action show that runs for seven seasons again, so this is truly the end of an era. [Trailer]

Ozark Season 4, Part 2 (April 29)

Speaking of ends of eras, Ozark, one of Netflix's only Emmy-contending drama series, comes to an end with the second half of Season 4. If I were a betting man, I would not put money on both of the Byrdes surviving until the credits roll for the last time. [Trailer]



Everything Coming to Netflix in April



April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix Film)

Battle: Freestyle (Netflix Film)

The Bubble (Netflix Film)

Captain Nova (Netflix Family)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain (Netflix Comedy)

Forever Out of My League (Netflix Film)

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Last Bus (Netflix Family)

Tomorrow (Netflix Series)

Trivia Quest (Netflix Series) (new episodes daily)

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly's Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something's Gotta Give

We The Animals



April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5



April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix Comedy)



April 6

Furioza (Netflix Film)

Green Mothers' Club (Netflix Series)

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (Netflix Documentary)

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! (Netflix Comedy)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)



April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space (Netflix Documentary)

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (Netflix Documentary)



April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass (Netflix Film)

Dirty Lines (Netflix Series)

Elite: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Metal Lords (Netflix Film)

Tiger & Bunny 2 (Netflix Anime)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (Netflix Film)



April 9

My Liberation Notes (Netflix Series)

Our Blues (Netflix Series)



April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler



April 12

Hard Cell (Netflix Series)

The Creature Cases (Netflix Family)



April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Our Great National Parks (Netflix Documentary)

Smother-in-Law (Netflix Series)

Today We Fix the World (Netflix Film)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix Series) (new episodes weekly)



April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)



April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix Series)

Choose or Die (Netflix Film)

Heirs to the Land (Netflix Series)

Mai (Netflix Series)

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1



April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God (Netflix Film)

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5



April 19

Battle Kitty (Netflix Family)

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (Netflix Documentary)



April 20

The Marked Heart (Netflix Series)

Russian Doll: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Turning Point (Netflix Film)

Yakamoz S-245 (Netflix Series)



April 21

All About Gila (Netflix Comedy)

He's Expecting (Netflix Series)



April 22

Along for the Ride (Netflix Film)

Heartstopper (Netflix Series)

Hold Tight (Netflix Series)

Selling Sunset: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

The Seven Lives of Lea (Netflix Series)



April 25

Big Eyes



April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix Comedy)



April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show (Netflix Series)

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

Silverton Siege (Netflix Film)



April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Netflix Family)

Bubble (Netflix Anime)



April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7, Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Honeymoon with My Mother (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Rumspringa (Netflix Film)

Youth v Gov



Everything Leaving Netflix in April

April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7



April 2

Truth or Dare



April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer



April 5

The Florida Project



April 8

House of the Witch



April 15

About Time



April 18

Miss Sloane



April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



April 25

The Artist



April 26

August: Osage County



April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel



April 30

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

