The Best Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Month (April 2022)

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service adds a ton of new movies and shows every month, but it also deletes a few. Stuff Netflix doesn't own is always at risk of disappearing — and that stuff is often among the best content on the service. April 2022 is no exception, as some classic movies and shows are leaving Netflix throughout the month. Add them to your queue today so they don't expire before you get a chance to watch them.

We have a few recommendations for particularly worthwhile stuff to watch before it leaves Netflix this month. Our list includes the most highly regarded Star Trek series, an indie thriller unlike any other, and a late '90s/early '00s teen drama classic. The full list of everything leaving is below our picks. And check back throughout the month for updates, as Netflix is always adding titles to the list of what's leaving.

More on Netflix:

For fans of: Jean-Luc Picard, smart sci-fi

The 1987 series that revitalized Star Trek as a TV franchise is one of the best sci-fi shows of all time, with emotionally and thematically rich storytelling and a cast of iconic characters including Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the self-aware android Data (Brent Spiner). It's leaving Netflix soon, but the good news is that it will still be available on Paramount+, the streaming service that's hitched its wagon to Star Trek.

For fans of: Movies that are disturbing and exhilarating at the same time

This darkly funny thriller from writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite) — a man whose mind does not work like anyone else's — is a totally unique morality play about a surgeon (Colin Farrell) who's being menaced by a strange young man (Barry Keoghan, who probably got cast as the new Joker because of this movie) with a sinister connection to his family. But a mere description of the plot can't give a sense of how unpredictable and wildly original Lanthimos' style is. Be warned, though, that you'll never look at spaghetti the same again.

For fans of: Not wanting to wait for our lives to be over

Where I'm from, this show is called Dawson's Crick. It's an iconic teen drama that had people clutching their pearls over its sexually frank dialogue when it premiered on the WB in 1998. Nobody tell them about what the teens are up to on Euphoria, they'll have a heart attack! Seriously, though, the core four of James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson is one of the strongest teen drama casts ever assembled.

For fans of: Morgan Freeman narration, movies that make tough guys cry

Director Frank Darabont's beloved prison escape drama is leaving Netflix, so if you haven't hung out with Andy (Tim Robbins), Red (Morgan Freeman), and the other inmates at Shawshank Prison in a while, throw this on before the end of month. Frank Darabont's other Stephen King prison story adaptation, The Green Mile, is still on Netflix for now, though.



Everything Leaving Netflix in April



April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7



April 2

Truth or Dare



April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer



April 5

The Florida Project



April 8

House of the Witch



April 15

About Time



April 18

Miss Sloane



April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword



April 25

The Artist



April 26

August: Osage County



April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel



April 30

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

