New Hulu Shows and Movies in May 2023

The FBI drama Class of '09 is a promising thriller
Hulu's new shows and movies in May cover lots of ground. Are you hungry (or do you WANT to be hungry)? Don't miss Season 2 of Padma Lakshmi's Taste the Nation. Need an inspiring story about an important historical figure? Tune in to the miniseries A Small Light. Need an ensemble drama with interconnecting stories? Try Class of '09. Want a series about FBI agents taking down bad guys? Try Class of '09. Interested in a show about how artificial intelligence will affect the justice system? Try Class of '09. Yeah, that show covers a lot of bases.
Below, we have our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Hulu in May, as well as a calendar of everything coming to and leaving Hulu.
This National Geographic limited series is based on the true story of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who, along with her husband Jan, helped hide the Frank, van Pels, and Pfeffer families from the Nazis during World War II. The eight-part series stars Bel Powley as Gies, Liev Schreiber as Otto Frank, and Billie Boullet as Anne Frank. The series actually debuts on Monday, May 1 on National Geographic, but will stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+. [Trailer]
Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi is a trustworthy successor to Anthony Bourdain in her travel docuseries about cuisine across the United States, which is now back for a proper second season after a special 2021 four-episode run on holiday meals. This show is so much more than a chance to watch in abject jealousy as Lakshmi eats delicious-looking food; its edge lies in its celebration of the cultures that have helped define American food. In Season 2, Lakshmi highlights Puerto Rican food, Appalachian cuisine, Fililpino grub, and more. This is the kind of show that examines all the ways food brings us together but also looks at the ways food has been weaponized against the people who brought it here in the first place. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
Bryan Tyree Henry and Kate Mara head to the FBI academy and beyond in this limited series thriller about a group of unorthodox FBI cadets — Class of '09, baby! — whose careers are laid out over multiple past, present, and future timelines, and how they change over the course of their lives with the incorporation of artificial intelligence into the criminal justice system. Phew, that's a mouthful, and you'll want to pay close attention to keep track of all the intertwining threads so the twists pay off. Put the phone down; this is not for casual viewing. [Trailer]
Tony McNamara's lovingly inaccurate period dramedy is (finally!) back for its third season, picking up in the aftermath of Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter's (Nicholas Hoult) reconciliation. If you'll remember, she tried to kill him in the Season 2 finale, but hey, they're in couples therapy this season, which means they're really trying to make it work! Season 3 also explores Catherine's struggle to gain favor with the Russian people, who hate her so much they're taking their anger out on a Catherine-inspired voodoo doll and plotting uprisings, and her ongoing mission to reform the country. With that other show about vicious power struggles coming to an end, The Great returns just in time. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]
This creepy Australian psychological thriller is based on J.P. Pomare's crime novel In the Clearing and features the scariest family of platinum-blonde weirdos since the Targaryens ruled Westeros. Miranda Otto stars as a cult leader who brainwashes and corrupts innocent children, and Teresa Palmer stars as the woman who confronts her to put an end to her power. This one is going to mess with your mind. [Trailer]
More on Hulu:
May 1
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED)
After Earth
Annabelle
Atonement
Beetlejuice
Best in Show
Black Dynamite
Billionaire Boys Club
Bless MeUltima
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius
Blue Thunder
The Book Of Eli
Bottle Rocket
Boogie Nights
Clash Of The Titans
The Comedian
CrazyStupidLove.
Cyrus
The Darkest Hour
Eat Pray Love
El Condorito
The First Monday In May
Frank
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horrible Bosses
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
Identity
IT
Joshua
Johnny Mnemonic
The Joy Luck Club
Last Action Hero
The Last Exorcism
Little Man
The Little Things
The Mask
The Meddler
Meet the Spartans
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of the Furnace
Patriots Day
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
The Power Of One
Premium Rush
Rampage
Selena
Sex Drive
Speed
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Stan & Ollie
Stuck On You
Taken 2
Twilight
May 2
A Small Light: Limited Series Premiere
Lucky
May 4
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 1-3
Build It Bigger: Complete Seasons 2-4
Cake Wars: Complete Seasons 3, 4, 9
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
The Case That Haunts Me: Complete Season 1
Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1
Curb Appeal: Complete Seasons 20-21
Curb Appeal: The Block: Complete Seasons 1-2
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 1-3
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions: Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 6-9
The Golden State Killer: It's Not Over: Complete Season 1
Island Life: Complete Seasons 1-4
Jodi Arias: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Man Vs Wild: Complete Seasons 1-3
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 3
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-4
Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1-3
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
Apollo 18
A Walk to Remember
Both Sides of the Blade
The Libertine
May 5
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Complete Season 2
Alone at Night
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Bloods
Manifest West
May 8
To The End
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE: Season 7A
May 9
Jeopardy Masters: Series Premiere
The Last Warrior
May 10
FX's Class of '09: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 2 Premiere
May 11
Bar Fight!
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman
May 12
The Great: Complete Season 3
Boonie Bears: Back to Earth
The Last Unicorn
Saint Omer
May 13
The Locksmith
May 15
Dangie Bros Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1
District B13
Hammer Of The Gods
Point Break
May 16
La Chica Invisible: Complete Season 1
The Break-Up
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
May 17
Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (2023)
May 18
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 2
Slash/Back
May 19
White Men Can't Jump
American Murderer
Sliding Doors
Sophie's Choice
May 20
The Secrets of Hillsong: Two-Episodes Docuseries Premiere
May 23
How I Met Your Father: Season 2B Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 2 Premiere
Paris Can Wait
May 24
The Clearing: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Beat Shazam: Season 6 Premiere
Don't Forget the Lyrics: Season 2 Premiere
Broker
May 25
The Kardashians: Season 3 Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars: Series Premiere
Masterchef: Season 13 Premiere
Mayans M.C.: Final Season Premiere
Prank Panel: Series Premiere
I Still Believe
May 26
Mummies
The Old Way
May 30
Jelly Roll: Save Me: Special
May 31
The Square
May 1
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version) (2021)
May 3
Passion of the Christ (2004)
May 6
Nekrotronic (2018)
May 7
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
May 10
Antlers (2021)
May 14
The China Hustle (2017)
Journey To The West (2013)
Monsters (2010)
Nymphomaniac Volume I - Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Nymphomaniac Volume II - Extended Director's Cut (2013)
Red Cliff (2008)
What Just Happened (2008)
Whose Streets? (2017)
May 15
Elysium (2013)
May 17
Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
Downhill (2020)
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
Underwater (2020)
May 18
The King's Man (2022)
May 20
Ceremony (2010)
The Double (2013)
The Extra Man (2010)
FoodInc. (2008)
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy (2008)
Nobody Walks (2012)
Ondine (2009)
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza (2010)
Pusher I (1996)
Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands (2004)
Pusher III: I'm The Angel Of Death (2005)
The Sacrament (2013)
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)
Synchronicity (2015)
May 21
Julia (2008)
May 24
The French Dispatch (2021)
May 27
The Book Thief (2013)
Three Identical Strangers (2018)
May 30
TAAF AAPI Heritage Heroes (2022)
May 31
30 Days of Night (2007)
A Madea Christmas (2013)
All The King's Men (2006)
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
Amour (2012)
Anastasia (1997)
Another Earth (2011)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Baby's Day Out (1994)
Big (1988)
Big Daddy (1999)
Black Swan (2010)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Brown Sugar (2002)
Cast Away (2000)
The Choice (2016)
Commando (1985)
Compadres (2016)
The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)
Dangerous Beauty (1998)
Dear John (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
Diggers (2006)
Disturbing The Peace (2020)
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Don Jon (2013)
Enemy of the State (1998)
Fight Club (1999)
Firehouse Dog (2007)
Forever My Girl (2018)
The Gallows (2015)
Go For It (2011)
Groundhog Day (1993)
High-rise (2015)
History Of The World: Part 1 (1981)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
How To Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)
Humpday (2009)
In Her Shoes (2005)
In The Cut (2003)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
L.A. Confidential (1997)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Marmaduke (2010)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny Mcphee Returns (2010)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Rio (2011)
Self/Less (2015)
Son Of God (2014)
Takers (2010)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
Third Person (2014)
Unstoppable (2010)
Waiting... (2005)
The Waterboy (1998)
Wall Street (1987)
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Witless Protection (2008)