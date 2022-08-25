New HBO and HBO Max TV Shows and Movies Coming in September 2022

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis has to be seen to be believed
September is looking to be a light month in terms of new premieres on HBO and HBO Max, but amid all the bad press as well as the big ol' spectacle that is House of the Dragon, you'll have to forgive the powers that be over there. Still, there are some exciting things: Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's wild ride of an Elvis Presley biopic, is still playing in theaters but can now also be watched from the comfort of your home, and the quirky Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys finally returns for Season 2.
Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in September, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too. (As you might expect considering Warner Bros. Discovery is actively purging HBO Max's library, there's an unusually large number of titles expiring at the end of September, so add them to your queue now before they disappear.)
HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.
Whether you count yourself as a fan of his or not, culture is unquestionably better when Baz Luhrmann gets to go wild and make a big-budget spectacle. His latest is the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, a disorienting '50s-themed carnival ride condensed into a two-and-a-half-hour movie. Here, a star is born in Austin Butler, who gives what just might be the best film performance of the year as Presley, and it's made even more confounding by the fact that a gonzo Tom Hanks gives what is easily the worst film performance of the year, and definitely of his career, as Presley's mustache-twirling cartoon villain of manager Tom Parker. But how am I supposed to criticize or care when Luhrmann, in all of his giant-brained ingenuity, decided to score a scene with a mash-up of "Viva Las Vegas" and Britney Spears' "Toxic"? What's going on in Elvis is bigger than all of us. You might as well give yourself over to it. There are a handful of the real Elvis' movies coming to HBO Max, too, including Jailhouse Rock and Elvis on Tour. [Trailer]
Los Espookys, HBO's zany Spanish-language comedy about a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a peculiar business, deserves to be a huge hit. Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen co-created and star in the series, which is finally releasing its second season after a long COVID-induced hiatus, and hopefully the world will finally come around to its many goth charms. There's nothing quite like it on TV, taking place in the cross-section between the real and the surreal, and relishing its own inherent oddness. [Trailer]
As a precursor to the forthcoming merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, a sizable selection of shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network (streaming on Discovery+) is becoming available to stream on HBO Max on Sept. 30. That means people who signed up to watch Succession or House of the Dragon will also be able to watch the soothing home improvement stylings of America's sweethearts Chip and Jo without leaving the app. Joanna Gaines' ability to reimagine spaces is basically the exact opposite of Nathan Fielder's ability to recreate them, so a double feature binge of Fixer Upper and The Rehearsal might be a fun bit of counter-programming. -Liam Mathews
More on HBO and HBO Max:
September 1
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy's Bride, 1974
September 2
Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
September 3
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
September 4
Primera, 2021
The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
September 5
Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
September 7
The Brave One, 1956
Young Sheldon, Season 5
September 9
HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
Tom Swift, Season 1
September 10
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
September 12
The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
September 14
Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
September 15
Dos Monjes, 1934
Lucia, 1968
September 16
Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
September 17
Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
September 21
Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
September 22
The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Living Single, Seasons 1-5
September 23
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
September 28
Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
September 29
Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
September 30
Bing, Season 1C
Gotham, Seasons 1-5
Magnolia Content:
The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2
The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special
The Craftsman, Season 1
The Established Home, Season 1
Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2
Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)
Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1
For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1
Growing Floret, Season 1
Homegrown, Seasons 1-2
In with the Old, Season 1
Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2
The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2
The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2
Point of View: A Designer Profile
Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2
Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2
The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1
Silos Baking Competition
Van Go, Seasons 1-2
Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2
September 4
Meet the Patels, 2014
September 5
Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022
September 8
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018
September 9
Horrible Bosses 2, 2014
September 11
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
September 14
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016
Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016
September 16
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)
September 17
Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)
September 20
American Sniper, 2014
September 24
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
September 30
3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998
3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adaptation., 2002
American History X, 1988
An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)
Are We Done Yet?, 2007
Are We There Yet?, 2005
Beef, 2020 (HBO)
Brooklyn's Finest, 2010 (HBO)
Bundle of Joy, 1956
Buried, 2010
Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)
City Slickers, 1991
Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)
Contagion, 2011
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000
Dark Passage, 1947
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010
Double Trouble, 1967
El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
Emma, 1996
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001
Fired Up!, 2009
Freaky, 2020 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Frozen River, 2008
Genius, 2016 (HBO)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Giant, 1956
Girl Happy, 1965
Girls, Interrupted, 1999
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)
Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)
How Do You Know, 2010
I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998
I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006
It Could Happen to You, 1994
It Happpened at the World's Fair, 1963
J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Last Night, 2011 (HBO)
Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)
Lethal Weapon, 1987
Lethal Weapon 2, 1989
Lethal Weapon 3, 1992
Lethal Weapon 4, 1998
Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011
Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011
Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011
Lords of Dogtown
M*A*S*H, 1970
Major League II, 1994
Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006
Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)
Mary Reilly, 1996
Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944
Michael Clayton, 2007
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Next, 2007 (HBO)
Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, 2008
Nobody's Fool, 1994
Period of Adjustment, 1962
Punch-Drunk Love, 2002
Purple Rain, 1984
Radio Flyer, 1992
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)
Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Ride the High Country, 1962
Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)
Scary Movie, 2000
Scary Movie 2, 2001
Scary Movie 3, 2003
Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Soul Surder, 2011
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Spinout, 1966
Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)
Steel, 1997
Strike Up the Band, 1940
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944
The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989
The Book of Eli, 2010
The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director's Cut)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)
The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girl, 1946
The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Pirate, 1948
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Twister, 1996
Ultraviolet, 2006
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vegas Vacation, 1997
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, 2018
Whiplash, 2015
Who's Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
Zookeeper, 2011