New HBO and HBO Max TV Shows and Movies Coming in September 2022

September is looking to be a light month in terms of new premieres on HBO and HBO Max, but amid all the bad press as well as the big ol' spectacle that is House of the Dragon, you'll have to forgive the powers that be over there. Still, there are some exciting things: Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's wild ride of an Elvis Presley biopic, is still playing in theaters but can now also be watched from the comfort of your home, and the quirky Spanish-language comedy Los Espookys finally returns for Season 2.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in September, and everything that's leaving HBO Max, too. (As you might expect considering Warner Bros. Discovery is actively purging HBO Max's library, there's an unusually large number of titles expiring at the end of September, so add them to your queue now before they disappear.)

The Best New Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in September

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We'll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Whether you count yourself as a fan of his or not, culture is unquestionably better when Baz Luhrmann gets to go wild and make a big-budget spectacle. His latest is the Elvis Presley biopic Elvis, a disorienting '50s-themed carnival ride condensed into a two-and-a-half-hour movie. Here, a star is born in Austin Butler, who gives what just might be the best film performance of the year as Presley, and it's made even more confounding by the fact that a gonzo Tom Hanks gives what is easily the worst film performance of the year, and definitely of his career, as Presley's mustache-twirling cartoon villain of manager Tom Parker. But how am I supposed to criticize or care when Luhrmann, in all of his giant-brained ingenuity, decided to score a scene with a mash-up of "Viva Las Vegas" and Britney Spears' "Toxic"? What's going on in Elvis is bigger than all of us. You might as well give yourself over to it. There are a handful of the real Elvis' movies coming to HBO Max, too, including Jailhouse Rock and Elvis on Tour. [Trailer]

Los Espookys, HBO's zany Spanish-language comedy about a group of friends who turn their love of horror into a peculiar business, deserves to be a huge hit. Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen co-created and star in the series, which is finally releasing its second season after a long COVID-induced hiatus, and hopefully the world will finally come around to its many goth charms. There's nothing quite like it on TV, taking place in the cross-section between the real and the surreal, and relishing its own inherent oddness. [Trailer]

Magnolia Network Collection (September 30)

As a precursor to the forthcoming merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, a sizable selection of shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network (streaming on Discovery+) is becoming available to stream on HBO Max on Sept. 30. That means people who signed up to watch Succession or House of the Dragon will also be able to watch the soothing home improvement stylings of America's sweethearts Chip and Jo without leaving the app. Joanna Gaines' ability to reimagine spaces is basically the exact opposite of Nathan Fielder's ability to recreate them, so a double feature binge of Fixer Upper and The Rehearsal might be a fun bit of counter-programming. -Liam Mathews

All the New Shows and Movies Coming to HBO and HBO Max in September

September 1

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy's Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy's Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy's Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World's Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We're All Going To The World's Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy's Bride, 1974



September 2

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere



September 3

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere



September 4

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8



September 5

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946



September 7

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5



September 9

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1



September 10

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials



September 12

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955



September 14

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)



September 15

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968



September 16

Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2

Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)



September 17

Secret Origin Of The Batwheels



September 21

Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)



September 22

The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Living Single, Seasons 1-5



September 23

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere



September 28

Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)



September 29

Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere



September 30

Bing, Season 1C

Gotham, Seasons 1-5



Magnolia Content:

The Cabin Chronicles, Seasons 1-2

The Courage to Run with Chip Gaines & Gabe Grunewald, Special

The Craftsman, Season 1

The Established Home, Season 1

Family Dinner, Seasons 1-2

Fixer Upper (Five Season Library)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, Season 1

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Season 1

For the Love of Kitchens, Season 1

Growing Floret, Season 1

Homegrown, Seasons 1-2

In with the Old, Season 1

Inn the Works, Seasons 1-2

The Johnnyswim Show, Seasons 1-2

The Lost Kitchen, Seasons 1-2

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Seasons 1-6

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 7

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Seasons 1-2

Point of View: A Designer Profile

Ranch to Table, Seasons 1-2

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Seasons 1-2

The Retro Plant Shop with Mikey and Jo, Season 1

Silos Baking Competition

Van Go, Seasons 1-2

Where We Call Home, Seasons 1-2



Everything Leaving HBO Max in September

September 4

Meet the Patels, 2014



September 5

Turner Classic Movies: Follow the Thread, 2022



September 8

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018



September 9

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014



September 11

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)



September 14

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 1-13) (Subtitled), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Dubbed), 2016

Starting Life in Another World- (S2 Eps 14-25) (Subtitled), 2016



September 16

The Little Things, 2021 (HBO)



September 17

Inheritance, 2020 (HBO)



September 20

American Sniper, 2014



September 24

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)



September 30

3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, 1998

3 Ninjas: Knuckle Up, 1993

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adaptation., 2002

American History X, 1988

An American Haunting, 2006 (HBO)

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Beef, 2020 (HBO)

Brooklyn's Finest, 2010 (HBO)

Bundle of Joy, 1956

Buried, 2010

Cantinflas, 2014 (HBO)

City Slickers, 1991

Cocoon the Return, 1988 (HBO)

Contagion, 2011

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, 2000

Dark Passage, 1947

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, 2010

Double Trouble, 1967

El Robo Del Siglo (aka Heist of the Century), 2020 (HBO)

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

Emma, 1996

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, 2001

Fired Up!, 2009

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Frozen River, 2008

Genius, 2016 (HBO)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Giant, 1956

Girl Happy, 1965

Girls, Interrupted, 1999

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Harina (aka Flour), 2018 (HBO)

Home Fries, 1998 (HBO)

How Do You Know, 2010

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, 2006

It Could Happen to You, 1994

It Happpened at the World's Fair, 1963

J. Edgar, 2001 (HBO)

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

John Carpenter Presents Vampires: Los Muertos, 2002

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2013 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol, 1, 2003

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Last Night, 2011 (HBO)

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Baby Bum (S1), 2011

Little Baby Bum (S2), 2011

Little Baby Bum: Learning & Fun, 2011

Lords of Dogtown

M*A*S*H, 1970

Major League II, 1994

Major League: Back to the Minors, 2006

Mano de Obra (aka Workforce), 2019 (HBO)

Mary Reilly, 1996

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movies, 1995 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Miracle on 34th Street, 1947 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Next, 2007 (HBO)

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, 2008

Nobody's Fool, 1994

Period of Adjustment, 1962

Punch-Drunk Love, 2002

Purple Rain, 1984

Radio Flyer, 1992

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

Return to Me, 2000 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Ride the High Country, 1962

Righteous Kill, 2008 (HBO)

Scary Movie, 2000

Scary Movie 2, 2001

Scary Movie 3, 2003

Sex Drive, 2008 (Extended Version)

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

SLC Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Soul Surder, 2011

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Spinout, 1966

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

Steel, 1997

Strike Up the Band, 1940

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

The Adventures of Mark Twain, 1944

The Adventures of Milo and Otis, 1989

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Boondocks Saints II: All Saints Day (Director's Cut)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Cooler, 2003 (HBO)

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girl, 1946

The Holiday, 2006 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Pirate, 1948

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret in Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

Things We Lost in the Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Ultraviolet, 2006

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Welcome to Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

What You Gonna Do When the World's on Fire?, 2018

Whiplash, 2015

Who's Harry Crumb?, 1989 (HBO)

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

Zookeeper, 2011

