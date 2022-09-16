Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
A Norwegian crime drama makes a splash
People love Nordic shows about murder, and people love true crime. These are two things I know about the world. The Norwegian drama The Lørenskog Disappearance is both at once: a fictionalized retelling of the disappearance of a billionaire's wife. It debuts at No. 10 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Sept. 16, knocking Stranger Things back off the list. Over on the movies side, nothing has joined the ranking, but expect Do Revenge — a new dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes — to make waves over the weekend.
But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.
For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things
Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Music, true stories, Jamie Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down
Is it good?: It's fun!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Fictionalized takes on true crime
Is it good?: It's a little slow, but if you're into Norwegian noir, it fits the bill
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a
More on Netflix:
For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert
Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3
For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2
For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4
For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6
For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people
Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5
For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies
Is it good?: It's a classic
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7
For fans of: Boxing, history
Is it good?: It's good, but hard to watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10
For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8
For fans of: Friday
Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9
Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Sept. 15
Netflix Top 10 TV Shows and Movies for Tuesday, Sept. 14