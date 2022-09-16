Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16

Yngvild Grotmol and Kidane Gjolme, The Lørenskog Disappearance John-Erling H. Fredriksen / Netflix

People love Nordic shows about murder, and people love true crime. These are two things I know about the world. The Norwegian drama The Lørenskog Disappearance is both at once: a fictionalized retelling of the disappearance of a billionaire's wife. It debuts at No. 10 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Sept. 16, knocking Stranger Things back off the list. Over on the movies side, nothing has joined the ranking, but expect Do Revenge — a new dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes — to make waves over the weekend.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

The Brave Ones: A goddess is reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death in this South African series

A goddess is reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death in this South African series Do Revenge: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes star as high school students who make a pact to get revenge for each other in this Hitchcock-inspired comedy [ TV Guide review ]

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes star as high school students who make a pact to get revenge for each other in this Hitchcock-inspired comedy Drifting Home: This anime follows kids in an abandoned apartment building set adrift on a mysterious sea

This anime follows kids in an abandoned apartment building set adrift on a mysterious sea Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2: The magical boarding school is back in session

The magical boarding school is back in session Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance: An American teen gets a chance to come back from an injury when she's offered a gymnastics scholarship in Australia

An American teen gets a chance to come back from an injury when she's offered a gymnastics scholarship in Australia I Used to Be Famous: A former pop star looking for a comeback bonds with a young autistic drummer in this U.K. film

A former pop star looking for a comeback bonds with a young autistic drummer in this U.K. film Jogi: Three friends unite against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi riots

Three friends unite against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi riots Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2: Catch up with the stars of Love Is Blind Season 2

Catch up with the stars of Love Is Blind Season 2 Santo: Two cops work to catch a drug dealer whose face has never been revealed in this thriller series shot in Spain and Brazil

Two cops work to catch a drug dealer whose face has never been revealed in this thriller series shot in Spain and Brazil Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard: This documentary follows the investigation into German startup Wirecard's massive financial crimes

This documentary follows the investigation into German startup Wirecard's massive financial crimes This Is the End: 2013 comedy about Hollywood's comedy bros riding out the apocalypse at a party

2013 comedy about Hollywood's comedy bros riding out the apocalypse at a party Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall: CCR's 1970 performance gets the concert documentary treatment



Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka, and Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai Netflix

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley

Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults

Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives

Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things

Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff

Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jamie Camil

Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events

Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down

Is it good?: It's fun!

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



10. The Lørenskog Disappearance

For fans of: Fictionalized takes on true crime

Is it good?: It's a little slow, but if you're into Norwegian noir, it fits the bill

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Queen Latifah and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, End of the Road Ursula Coyote/Netflix

1. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert

Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: Actually, sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing

Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Minions

Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



6. No Limit

For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people

Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies

Is it good?: It's a classic

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



8. The Champion

For fans of: Boxing, history

Is it good?: It's good, but hard to watch

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10



For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party

Is it good?: Of course it's not

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Friday

Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Sept. 15

