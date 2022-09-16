X

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 16

A Norwegian crime drama makes a splash

Yngvild Grotmol and Kidane Gjolme, The Lørenskog Disappearance

 John-Erling H. Fredriksen / Netflix

People love Nordic shows about murder, and people love true crime. These are two things I know about the world. The Norwegian drama The Lørenskog Disappearance is both at once: a fictionalized retelling of the disappearance of a billionaire's wife. It debuts at No. 10 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list on Friday, Sept. 16, knocking Stranger Things back off the list. Over on the movies side, nothing has joined the ranking, but expect Do Revenge — a new dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes — to make waves over the weekend.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow.

New Netflix Shows and Movies Today

  • The Brave Ones: A goddess is reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death in this South African series
  • Do Revenge: Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes star as high school students who make a pact to get revenge for each other in this Hitchcock-inspired comedy [TV Guide review]
  • Drifting Home: This anime follows kids in an abandoned apartment building set adrift on a mysterious sea
  • Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2: The magical boarding school is back in session
  • Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance: An American teen gets a chance to come back from an injury when she's offered a gymnastics scholarship in Australia
  • I Used to Be Famous: A former pop star looking for a comeback bonds with a young autistic drummer in this U.K. film
  • Jogi: Three friends unite against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi riots
  • Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2: Catch up with the stars of Love Is Blind Season 2
  • Santo: Two cops work to catch a drug dealer whose face has never been revealed in this thriller series shot in Spain and Brazil
  • Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard: This documentary follows the investigation into German startup Wirecard's massive financial crimes
  • This Is the End: 2013 comedy about Hollywood's comedy bros riding out the apocalypse at a party
  • Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall: CCR's 1970 performance gets the concert documentary treatment

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Yuji Okumoto, William Zabka, and Ralph Macchio, Cobra Kai

 Netflix

1. Cobra Kai

For fans of: The Karate Kid, the '80s, the Valley
Is it good?: Five seasons in, it's still really great
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Sins of Our Mother

For fans of: True crime, cults
Is it good?: It's gripping, and with just three episodes, it won't take up too much of your time
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

3. In the Dark

For fans of: Drunk protagonists, amateur detectives
Is it good?: It's a little silly, but mostly in a fun way
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

4. The Imperfects

For fans of: The Umbrella Academy, Being Human, Gen Z things
Is it good?: It ain't perfect, but this series about teens with monstrous superpowers is decent
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Devil in Ohio

For fans of: Temperance Brennan, annoying houseguests, Midwest cult stuff
Is it good?: No, but people are going to watch it anyway
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

6. El Rey, Vicente Fernández

For fans of: Music, true stories, Jamie Camil
Is it good?: It's a fun, easy watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

7. The Crown

For fans of: The British monarchy, history and current events
Is it good?: It's extremely well made and extremely dry in the way you'd expect
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. Narco-Saints

For fans of: Korean dramas, drug lords and the people who hunt them down
Is it good?: It's fun!
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

For fans of: Love, Death + Robots, Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Trigger anime
Is it good?: Yeah, it's a dope dystopian anime from one of Japan's best studios
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. The Lørenskog Disappearance

For fans of: Fictionalized takes on true crime
Is it good?: It's a little slow, but if you're into Norwegian noir, it fits the bill
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a

Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies

Queen Latifah and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, End of the Road

 Ursula Coyote/Netflix

1. End of the Road

For fans of: Road trips gone bad, the desert
Is it good?: Not even Queen Latifah can save this thriller
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1

2. Despicable Me 2

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: Actually, sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3

3. Morbius

For fans of: Understanding internet jokes, vampires, Jared Leto's whole thing
Is it good?: It's no Venom, that's for sure
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2

4. Despicable Me

For fans of: Minions
Is it good?: It's the movie that started it all, and it's pretty cute
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4

5. Sing 2

For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music
Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6

6. No Limit

For fans of: Harry Styles' ex-girlfriend, French people
Is it good?: It's steamy but forgettable
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5

7. Friday

For fans of: Buddy comedies, stoner comedies
Is it good?: It's a classic
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7

8. The Champion

For fans of: Boxing, history
Is it good?: It's good, but hard to watch
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10

9. Me Time

For fans of: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, watching men over the age of 40 party
Is it good?: Of course it's not
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8

10. Next Friday

For fans of: Friday
Is it good?: It's nowhere near as good as its predecessor
Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9

Based on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows and Movies lists and new releases for Thursday, Sept. 15

