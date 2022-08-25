Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 25

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 Netflix

Sports docuseries Untold is the star player on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list on Thursday, Aug. 25. Two docs in the franchise make today's ranking — the Manti Te'o reevaluation The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist comes in at No. 2, and The Rise and Fall of AND1, about the height of the street basketball brand, joins the ranking at No. 4. Eventually we'll all get the Untold documentary we desire most; I'm holding out for the untold story of the golden age of the NFL's United Way commercials. If you know you know. Meanwhile, on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, Echoes and The Sandman still lead the way.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3: The Angry Birds continue to have impressive staying power. In this animated series, they go to summer camp.

The Angry Birds continue to have impressive staying power. In this animated series, they go to summer camp. History 101 Season 2: This season's mini-lessons include weaponized lasers, psychedelic drugs, and bottled water.

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure: A bear and his friends enjoy the day at a theme park that's about to close forever in this charming stop-motion animated anime.

That's Amor: A woman whose life has recently fallen apart meets a Spanish chef. What follows is in the title.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

Michelle Monaghan, Echoes Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Career-based reality competition shows, make-up tutorials, slaying

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a nice show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Slapstick humor, the Cuphead video game

Is it good?: It's cool that a show doing '30s style animation exists, even if it's not for everyone

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 10





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg, Day Shift Andrew Cooper/Netflix

1. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports documentary

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

For fans of: Streetball, merch, underdog stories

Is it good?: It's another hit for the Untold franchise

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



6. The Next 365 Days

For fans of: 50 Shades of Gray, graphic sex

Is it good?: The first two 365 Days movies were terrible, and this is more of the same

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



8. Inside the Mind of a Cat

For fans of: Cats

Is it good?: Cat owners should watch it right meow

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



