Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 23

Just like a feline, the Netflix documentary Inside the Mind of a Cat can't decide if it wants to be in or out. After debuting on Netflix's Top 10 of movies on Friday at No. 8, it went away for the weekend and suddenly just reappeared today at No. 7. Where were you all weekend, Cat? If only I could get inside your mind. Riverdale has also returned after a week off, popping in at No. 8 on Netflix's Top 10 TV shows. Michelle Monaghan's Echoes stays in top of the shows list, and Lili Reinhart's Look Both Ways is Netflix's most popular movie.

But popular doesn't necessarily mean good. Below, we list the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix and give our quick take on whether they're actually worth watching or not. We've also added what's new on Netflix today so you can find out what will be on the Top 10 list tomorrow. If you're looking for more Netflix recommendations, we've compiled the best movies on Netflix and the best TV shows on Netflix.

Netflix's New Releases Today

Chad and JT Go Deep Season 1: This half-scripted, half-prank comedy show based on viral stars Chad and JT follows the stokelords as they bring their surfer activism to the people to ensure a future where all bros will have party seshes.

This half-scripted, half-prank comedy show based on viral stars Chad and JT follows the stokelords as they bring their surfer activism to the people to ensure a future where all bros will have party seshes. Untold: The Rise and Fall of And1: The second episode of Netflix's sports docuseries dig into the street basketball league And1.

Today's Top 10 Netflix TV Shows

For fans of: The "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" genre

Is it good?: Has any "psychological thriller limited series on Netflix" been good?

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



For fans of: Skewed aspect ratios that make you wonder if there's something wrong with your TV

Is it good?: Is it perfect? No. Was it still worth the 25+ year wait? Yes. [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



3. High Heat

For fans of: Telenovelas with a lot of episodes, Station 19

Is it good?: It's as melodramatic as you want it to be

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



For fans of: Teen romance, teen drama, John McEnroe

Is it good?: Season 3 is as funny, smart, and heartfelt as ever [Review]

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



For fans of: Career-based reality competition shows, make-up tutorials, slaying

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a nice show

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Stranger Things, '80s kids getting into hijinks and battling monsters

Is it good?: It's not as great as it once was, but it's still one of the most entertaining shows on TV

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Hallmark movies

Is it good?: It's an incredibly popular, incredibly soapy romance drama

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Keys, teens, supernatural occurrences

Is it good?: It gets a solid send-off in its third and final season

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



For fans of: Complete absurdity, cults, bathing suits

Is it good?: Season 6 of The CW's hot mess just dropped, and it's full bananas

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Slapstick humor, the Cuphead video game

Is it good?: It's cool that a show doing '30s style animation exists, even if it's not for everyone

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9





Today's Top 10 Netflix Movies



1. Look Both Ways

For fans of: Sliding Doors, Lili Reinhart, rom-coms

Is it good?: It's just OK

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 1



2. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

For fans of: Catfish, reevaluating old news stories

Is it good?: Yeah, it's a pretty good sports docuseries

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 2



For fans of: Vampire hunters, Jamie Foxx

Is it good?: It's a goofy vampire movie that works better as a weird trailer than a full movie

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 3



4. The Next 365 Days

For fans of: 50 Shades of Gray, graphic sex

Is it good?: The first two 365 Days movies were terrible, and this is more of the same

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 5



For fans of: Singing animals, famous voices, popular music

Is it good?: Kids absolutely love it

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 6



For fans of: Inferior Indiana Jones imitators, video game adaptations

Is it good?: It shows that Tom Holland can be a movie star outside of Marvel, but it's not good

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 4



7. Inside the Mind of a Cat

For fans of: Cats

Is it good?: Cat owners should watch it right meow

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: n/a



For fans of: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, big budgets, explosions

Is it good?: All that money and it's still pretty dull

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 7



For fans of: Health insurance, the military, the music industry

Is it good?: It's bad

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 9



For fans of: Thinking you're watching The Informant! and getting confused when you don't see Matt Damon

Is it good?: A licky boom-boom nah

Trailer | Yesterday's rank: 8



