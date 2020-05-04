Unfortunately, NCIS concluded Season 17 in mid-April just shy of 400 episodes. Halted production due to COVID-19 caused NCIS to stop earlier than expected, of course, but the episode that ended up becoming the finale was a strong and stirring way to finish. So now, the question is: When is NCIS coming back for Season 18?

CBS officially announced that NCIS was renewed for Season 18 on May 6, along with its sibling series NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. So we will be getting answers — it's just a matter of when now. It's unclear when these shows will go back into production or how they'll be able to film shows while keeping everyone on set safe, so announcing show returns has proven difficult — particularly since so many fall premieres are scheduled around live sports, which are also in limbo now.

In a recent interview with executive producer Gina Monreal, she told TV Guide that the NCIS team is well aware of Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) enduring appeal as a star and producer on the series — particularly as the character continues to evolve into a more dynamic and interesting leader. To say that fans would be devastated if he didn't return would be an understatement, but now they don't have to worry. There's no end for NCIS in sight.