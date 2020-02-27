This Sunday's episode of NCIS: Los Angeles will include a new face: that of hip-hop star Offset, aka Kiari Kendrell Cephus, who is part of the group Migos. Offset will star as an undercover CIA Officer in the hit CBS procedural.

Kiari "Offset" Cephus, NCIS: LA Photo: CBS

In the episode, titled "Alsiyadun," the Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum music artist and husband of prominent poet Cardi B will play Kadri Kashan Khan, who's spent years in the Sinai Peninsula to embed himself with the local tribes by smuggling contraband so that he can monitor terrorists. He meets the team when Fatima (Medalion Rahimi) is captured while on a mission and held for ransom, and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) enlist Khan to help get her back. The episode will also feature the world premiere of Offset's new song, "Danger."

While the sometimes rabble-rousing rapper may be new to the NCIS: Los Angeles audience, he's actually not new to television. He previously made a brief appearance in a Season 1 episode of Atlanta as himself.

NCIS: Los Angeles Photo: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday at 9/8c on CBS.