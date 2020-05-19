The Season 1 finale of Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem is just around the corner, and let's just say things are tense. Even General Adler is on her last nerve in this exclusive sneak peek at the finale.

Steadfast Tally (Jessica Sutton) was starting to question her unwavering loyalty to the chain of command in the penultimate episode after General Alder ordered cadets to kill hostages during a recent battle. Tally wasn't buying the "war is messy" explanation, which might be why Alder is giving her such a talking to in this sneak peek.

In the clip, Alder reminds Tally of the trials and tribulations witches faced back in her day when witchcraft was persecuted rather than revered. It's sometimes easy to forget that Tally grew up in a world where being a witch was a badge of honor instead of a crime punishable by death, but Alder survived the witch trials hundreds of years ago, so she knows better.

Will Alder change Tally's mind? Or willy Tally's moral compass keep her at odds with the General?

Motherland: Fort Salem's season finale airs Wednesday, May 20th at 9/8c on Freeform.