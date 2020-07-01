❗️❗️ MAITREYI GOT BANGS ❗️❗️ oh yeah, and Never Have I Ever got a season 2 🙃 pic.twitter.com/sHJhjQMmXb — Never Have I Ever (@neverhaveiever) July 1, 2020

Netflix renewed Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy, for Season 2. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan -- who plays our hothead leading lady, Devi — dropped the announcement with a cute as hell video featuring the rest of the cast. Granted, most of the Zoom call is a debate about whether Ramakrishnan's new bangs are working for her (they are) but watching the cast freak out when she drops the news is almost as heartwarming as Season 1 itself.

Never Have I Ever garnered critical acclaim during Season 1 for its nuanced portrayal of an Indian American teenager struggling through the hell that high school, all while trying to piece herself back together after the death of her father. Sharp, intelligent, and unerringly funny, the series was a perfect storm of thirsty teenage romance, complicated friendships, and emotionally cathartic familial drama. In short, a show worth binging as fast as possible.

Netflix hasn't released a premiere date for Season 2 yet, but what we do know is the main Season 1 cast will all be returning to pick up from some pretty intense cliffhangers. Will Devi's mom, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), move the family back to India? What's going to happen to Ben (Jaren Lewsion) and Devi's almost friendship now that they've kissed — especially considering the fact that Paxton (Darren Barnet) showed up at Devi's doorstep right after? All this and more will be answered when Season 2 rolls around, but until then at least we have this Zoom call. Save us a piece of that cake Jaren!