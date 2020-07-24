It looks like NCIS is losing a team member. Actress Maria Bello joined the series back in Season 15 as forensic psychologist Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane. Per Deadline, Bello's three-year contract has run its course and the actress will be moving on.

TV Guide has learned that Bello will appear in eight episodes of the upcoming season, which is scheduled to premiere in the fall. Due to the pandemic, NCIS completed only 20 episodes of it's 17th season. Bello's reported exit from the series will only fuel fan theories that Sloane is heading to an appointment with the grim reaper, though co-showrunner Frank Cardea stayed mum with TV Guide earlier this year when asked about the character's fate.

Cardea did reveal that the show plans to pick up where it left off when production is allowed to resume. That means that Season 18 will also include the series' landmark 400th episode early on in the season, and will hopefully include Bello.

NCIS returns this fall on CBS.