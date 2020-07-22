When the new crop of lovelorn contestants signed on for Love Island Season 2, they probably didn't think they would be faced with a worldwide pandemic when the show was heading into production, but that's what's come to pass. According to Vulture, the second season of the wildly popular show may be heading to Las Vegas, where the production will be contained to the currently closed Crowell boutique hotel property. Having the cast, crew and any other personnel together on one property will create the same kind of bubble like the NBA has created for team members in Orlando, Florida.

Though CBS and ITV Entertainment have not confirmed the news, it is known that everyone involved with the show will be quarantined prior to production and they will be tested for COVID-19 before and during production. Safety will be a chief priority with social distancing and sanitizing processes incorporated into the production. We can't help but wonder if there will be masks on camera and if make out rules will be established. And what about the hot tub? We have so. many. questions.

No casting information for Season 2 has been released yet but CBS earlier confirmed that narrator Matthew Hoffman will return for season two.

TV Guide reached out to CBS for comment but did not hear back at press time.