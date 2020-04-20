In Week 2 of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, three new women arrived at the new Bachelor Mansion. The one who made the biggest impression was Natascha Bessez, a pop singer from New York City, now based in Los Angeles. Almost as soon as Natascha walked in, she found out that one of the guys in the house, Trevor, was her friend's ex-boyfriend, and their relationship had ended after he cheated on her. So when Trevor returned from his date with Jamie, Natascha confronted him in order to make sure he was honest with Jamie about his past, because she didn't want what happened to her friend to happen to Jamie, too.

After that confrontational start, though, Natascha settled in and connected with singer-songwriter Ryan, who gave her his rose. We'll see if they find harmony next week.

TV Guide caught up with Natascha the day of her debut episode to talk about what went down and what comes next on Listen to Your Heart.





How are you holding up in quarantine? I feel like that has to be the first question for anyone. It's hard to talk about anything else.

Natascha: It is. To be honest, the first few weeks were really rough for me, because all my jobs are canceled, all my gigs are canceled. I have no performances coming up. And that's really how I make my living. So it's a struggle, but I think we're all trying to be as creative and positive as possible. So you know, I have good days, I have bad days, but today is a very good day. It's our first time on Listen to Your Heart. So it's gonna be gonna be fun. It's gonna be a good day.

Yeah, that's a silver lining. And musicians are always hustling, so I'm sure you'll find something.

Natascha: I am a hustler for sure. I've been hustling my whole life through this music business. So it's nothing new. You get good weeks, good months, bad months, but it's gonna be OK. I have faith.

Did you have any idea ahead of time that Trevor would be there or was that a total surprise?

Natascha: That was a total surprise. I had no idea. I'm walking into this thing nervous as hell being like, "Oh my God, who am I gonna see? Is it gonna be, like, the love of my life when I walk in there?" And I'm excited to meet everyone, make friends, see the girls, see the guys. I start meeting everyone and talking to people, and they're like, "Yeah, this guy, Trevor. He's on a date now." And I'm like, "Trevor..." The first thing that came into my mind is, "He couldn't be my girlfriend's ex." And since I asked some questions, I'm like, "He's not from American Idol, right?" And they're like, "Yeah, that's him!" That's when I shared with the group, "Yeah, I know his ex-girlfriend."

What are the odds? I thought I was gonna have, like, a fellow musician that I maybe had worked with in the past there, but not this. It was intense. And just being the girl that I am in general, I was like, "Oh, no, you cross my girlfriend, you've got a bone to pick with me now, honey." It was that kind of thing. I couldn't keep my mouth quiet when it comes to just saying the truth about things. I need stuff to be honest. I needed to be up front. I can't be like, "Oh, well, you know, sort of, kind of, this and that." No. This is what happened. I know what happened. Just be freakin' honest with the girls in this house because no girl deserves that. I saw my girlfriend go through hell. Why would I want to have another girl go through that again?

Is there more to come between you and Trevor or did you work it out?

Natascha: I mean, is there anything to work out? Think about it. How can you work out some things? Like "Oh, yeah, cool. I forgive you for completely ripping my girlfriend's heart out of her chest after dating her for two and a half years and cheating on her literally weekly." There's nothing to work out. It's like, dude, just do the right thing and tell the girl that you're seeing now on this show what you've done and who the hell you are. It's not like I'm here to be like, "Okay, so let's shake hands and be cool." You'll see the dynamic of how things progress.

But I'm also not there for Trevor. I could care less about his decisions and where he [goes] moving forward on the show. My intention was making sure that the girls knew what was up. If there's something that I know that can help them make a better decision for themselves, that's all I want to do. We were all 21 once, we all made stupid decisions because we didn't know better, and I get it. I was there, too. There were things that I had gone through in my life that I wish I had an older girl be like, "Open your eyes, pay attention to the red flags, listen to the things that are being said. Can you trust it? Don't be blinded by it." And that's really all I wanted to say.

And then afterwards, I completely respect whatever decisions that they make post-knowing the truth. But having them not know the full story, I would not have been able to live with myself in that house knowing that I knew something they didn't and that could potentially help them. So once that was out, my focus was really just to find my guy. That's what I want. That's what I'm there for. I'm there to find love. I want the one!

How do you feel about the start of your journey to find love on the show sort of being overshadowed at first by this drama that was about someone else's relationship?

Natascha: It's upsetting, but it wasn't something that was you know, premeditated...It definitely altered my position in getting to know people as easily as I could have, because everyone was kind of shocked. I think the boys were slightly terrified of me, the girls were like, "Oh my God, we don't know what she's gonna say next," you know? So it was a little hard to connect at first. But I think when people got to know me it became much easier. I made some wonderful friendships the first few days and some wonderful connections with some of the guys. There's so many great guys there, I'm not gonna let one crappy guy ruin it for me.

And it seemed like by the end of the week you made some connections. So what drew you to Ryan?

Natascha: You know, I had my eye on Ryan when I first walked in the door, because he's very much my type. I like the blue eyes. I like the soft-natured man. I'm not into the guy who thinks he's too cool for school. And I really liked the fact that he was just super respectful, really soft spoken, sweet, just looked at you when he spoke to you. He just calmed me...He really made me feel most like myself. And I was like OK, this could be something.

It was funny when he was like, "I didn't think that you would be into someone like me." Natascha: I know! What does that even mean? Like, what are you even talking about? First of all, you're adorable. Second of all, why are you putting yourself in that position, you know? He's so unassuming. He doesn't know what hit him, maybe.

