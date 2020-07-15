"It's like we've been a theater troupe for 15 years," Chris Jackson says of the improvisational hip hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, which included Lin-Manuel Miranda before he became a household name with In the Heights and Hamilton. Their origins and recent revival will be chronicled in the Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which debuts Friday, July 17.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the film, Jackson opens up about the group's strong bond, which had been solidified after years of grinding on the streets of New York City before striking it big. The preview offers up a peek into their funny backstage antics, like Miranda wiping the floors and being nicknamed "Linderella" by fellow member Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Hulu's Lin-Manuel Miranda Doc We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Gets a New Premiere Date

The 84-minute doc comes from filmmaker Andrew Fried, who began following the group in their early days during the summer of 2005 when they were just rapping and beatboxing on the streets to anyone who'd listen. Nearly a decade and a half later, the group reunited for a series of shows in New York City that propelled them to an impressive Broadway run.

The film focuses on the creative and professional forces behind the group, as well as their influences and collaborators. The documentary's subjects include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres Friday, July 17 on Hulu.