Hulu's documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, about the improvisational hip hop group that included Lin-Manuel Miranda before he became a household name with In the Heights and Hamilton, is headed your way sooner than planned. The film, originally scheduled for release on June 5 but delayed in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests, will now arrive on Friday, July 17.

The 84-minute doc comes from filmmaker Andrew Fried, who began following the group in their early days during the summer of 2005 when they were just rapping and beatboxing on the streets to anyone who'd listen. Nearly a decade and a half later, the group reunited for a series of shows in New York City that propelled them to an impressive Broadway run.

"Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers," the official description reads.

The film focuses on the creative and professional forces behind the group including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Thomas Kail.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres Friday, July 17 on Hulu.