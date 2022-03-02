Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) has been a vampire for approximately five minutes, and she's already bossing other vampires around. Specifically, one new vampire with potentially concerning new powers by the name of Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd). Fortunately or unfortunately, depending on your perspective, Legacies' newest hybrid isn't totally ready to take orders from Hope, even though they're now dealing with the sire bond.

In a new clip from the episode, "Follow the Sound of My Voice," Hope made a pitstop on her journey to kill Aurora (Rebecca Breeds) to take Lizzie to a carnival. It's the perfect place, she says, to run some tests. Lizzie reluctantly asks what she means by "tests," and Hope actually has a reasonable answer. Lizzie is both a vampire and a siphoner witch, also known as a heretic, which means she can siphon endless magic while also wearing leather jackets. Heretics in the TVD universe have historically not been very trustworthy, and in fact, have mostly been sociopathic murderers, so Hope's concern is valid. Of course, she herself is a terrifying vampire/werewolf/witch tribrid with no humanity, so it's hard to trust her too.

Legacies has not done much with the sire bond, a concept that The Vampire Diaries and The Originals occasionally liked to have a little fun with. It's usually reserved for hybrids who feel an undying magical loyalty to their vampire sires and will do pretty much anything to please them. Executive producer Brett Matthews says it will not necessarily look like we're used to seeing it look.

"That's going to be one of the fun things about seeing how it plays differently in the Legacies universe versus how it did in the Vampire Diaries universe. It was always a very controversial storyline, so it's fun to revisit it through the lens of today and the lens of this different show. It's obviously a very complicated dynamic, and one that will cause a lot of issues between [Hope and Lizzie]."

As if they didn't have enough issues already!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.