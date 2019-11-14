Legacies will receive a visit from one of the most iconic villains The Vampire Diaries ever created when Kai Parker (Chris Wood) comes to town later this season. And you could say we're a little bit excited for his arrival. After all, who wouldn't be stoked at the prospect of Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd) going head to head against their evil uncle, especially since this time they're not toddlers and will have a decent chance of taking him on?

Unfortunately, if what executive producer Brett Matthews' says regarding Kai's return is anything to go off of, a fight to the death might not actually be on the agenda for this little family reunion after all.

Legacies Just Dropped Another Kai Parker Easter Egg

"We have big things in mind... It will be a lot of Kai being Kai, and that's usually bad for people. But the world of the story is going to put him in a really interesting predicament, and our characters in a really interesting predicament," Matthews told TV Guide of the episode. "Half the fun of it is figuring out how the hell we even see him and then what the hell is he going to do. Because as you well know, you can't ever trust Kai Parker — but what if you have to?"

Trusting Kai Parker never got anyone anywhere, but it may turn out to be necessary as Josie and Lizzie inch ever closer to that inevitable Gemini Merge. Kai, after all, has gone through the merge twice and lived to tell the tale. Well, sort of. And hey, who knows? Before all is said and done, maybe the twins will feed him to Malivore, getting rid of him once and for all.

However long he sticks around, we're going to enjoy whatever time we get with Kai, and we're not the only ones through the roof that he'll be paying Mystic Falls a visit.

"I was lucky enough to write a fair amount of Kai on the old show, so he's always been on the bucket list for things we wanted to see in this universe of this specific show," said Matthews. "We're just so thrilled that he's excited about doing it. Chris is such an exceptional actor. I think [Kai's] one of the great villains we ever did, along with the Katherine Pierces (Nina Dobrev) and the Klauses (Joseph Morgan). Those three really stand out."

Meanwhile, a Kai Parker appearance has been on Kaylee Bryant's personal bucket list since the beginning of the show. "We've been fighting for this since like day one of being cast," Bryant recently told TV Guide. "I think it's going to be really interesting because I think both of us have aspects of Kai in us, depending on how Lizzie outwardly is or how Josie inwardly is... so seeing the three of us would be weird but super cool."

Kai is scheduled to make his first appearance in Episode 12, so we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see exactly how and why he makes his Legacies debut. But psyched is simply not a strong enough word to capture how we feel about his return. Bring on evil Uncle Kai!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

