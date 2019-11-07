As if the news that Kai Parker (Chris Wood) will be returning in Legacies Season 2 wasn't exciting enough, the series just had to drop another little Easter egg about one of The Vampire Diaries' best villains in Thursday's episode. And yes, it gave us all the Bonkai feels.

While most of the Salvatore School's students were running around demon hunting with a samurai, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and MG (Quincy Fouse) were dealing with the mysterious case of the disappearing vampire. In an attempt to show Lizzie that Sebastian (Thomas Doherty) was really just a figment of her imagination, MG recruited a very familiar camcorder to film the "two" of them on their date. Naturally, Sebastian did not show up on camera, convincing Lizzie her mental health problems were to blame for this illusion, though there seems to be more going on there than meets the eye — literally.

What was more interesting about this little plan, however, is the tape that was still in the camcorder. When MG checked it out, Kai Parker showed up on screen in all his psychotic glory. We got a nice little throwback to the days when Kai terrorized the Mystic Falls gang when MG played the video recording he made for Bonnie back in Season 6, where Kai revealed the sleeping curse he put on Elena.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Unfortunately, we didn't get much further than the gleefully evil, "Yay!" Kai let out upon discovering the camera was still working before a fellow Salvatore student encouraged MG to just record over it. Don't you dare MG! If he did record over it, let's just hope whatever is left of that little video message finds it's way to Josie (Kaylee Bryant) or Lizzie so they can realize how totally bonkers Kai is. Now that we know Chris Wood will return later this season, that ascendant feels like a time bomb waiting to go off, and we want our girls to be as prepared as possible to face off against their evil uncle when the time comes.

Though frankly, if Josie keeps heading in the direction she's been going — specifically, using a bunch of dark magic and believing there won't be consequences — she might be more likely to join forces with Kai than fight him.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)