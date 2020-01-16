Hulu giveth, and Hulu taketh away. In addition to announcing the heaping list of new titles that are coming to the streaming service in February 2020, Hulu has announced that several films will be disappearing from its sprawling library near the end of the month. So if you were hoping to revisit Cameron Crowe's 2000 heart-swelling musician drama Almost Famous or finally check out the timely and touching immigration drama A Better Life, now's the time.
See the full list of what's leaving Hulu in February 2020 below, and find out what's new on Hulu next month here.
Feb. 29
A Better Life (2011)
A Stork's Journey (2017)
Airheads (1994)
Almost Famous (2000)
Blast from the Past (1999)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998)
Exposed (2016)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Hamlet (1990)
Harry Brown (2009)
Heartbreakers (2001)
In Secret (2014)
Just Married (2003)
Knowing (2009)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Nobody's Fool (1995)
Ouija House (2018)
Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)
Road House (1989)
Secretary (2002)
Set Up (2011)
Sorority Row (2009)
Transporter 2 (2005)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Wall Street (1987)
