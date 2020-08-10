Kelly Clarkson Replaces Injured Simon Cowell for America's Got Talent Live Rounds

In news that will make you scream "Kelly Clarkson!!!" at the top of your lungs, the talented songstress and affable TV host is stepping in for Simon Cowell as a judge on America's Got Talent. Cowell is currently out on medical leave after breaking his back in an electric bike accident which required surgery to repair. Per TVLine, Clarkson will join permanent judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara during AGT's first round of live shows set to air Tuesday and Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.

"My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won't be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday's live shows for AGT. But no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson You're welcome in advance!" Clarkson said in a statement, according to TVLine. Cowell is expected to make a full recovery and will eventually return to the reality competition series at some point.

Clarkson is no stranger to a judge's panel having served as a coach in Seasons 14 and 15 of NBC's The Voice. (Fun fact: She is the only female coach to win back-to-back seasons.) in 2019, Clarkson nabbed her own self-titled talk show The Kelly Clarkson Showwhich recently won three Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Catch Clarkson and the rest of the judges in action when America's Got Talent airs its lives shows starting Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8/7c on NBC.