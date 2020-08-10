Update 8/10/20: Simon Cowell has spoken out about the electric bike accident that resulted in him breaking his back. On Sunday, one day after the America's Got Talent judge had surgery to treat the injury, he posted a thread to his Twitter that confirmed the reports of his accident and subsequent hospitalization, and he thanked his fans for their messages of support.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," Cowell wrote in the initial tweet. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

He went on to extend his thanks to the health professionals who cared for him during his hospitalization, writing, "And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone."

Previously 8/9/20: Simon Cowell was hospitalized on Aug. 8 following an electric bike accident in Malibu, California. While taking his bike for a test ride, Cowell fell to the ground and injured his back, which he later had surgery to treat.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family," Cowell's rep said in a statement. "He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands." The rep also confirmed that Cowell had "broken his back" and that the surgery took place the same evening he'd been brought to the hospital.

Cowell is currently a judge and executive producer on America's Got Talent. The NBC talent competition series has been at the center of controversy this year, with former judge Gabrielle Union filing a harassment complaint against the show's producers and network back in June. In her complaint, Union alleged that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy threatened her about publicly speaking out against racism on set. NBC has called the accusation "categorically untrue."

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara replaced Union as a judge for Season 15, while Heidi Klum returned after a one-season hiatus to take over the seat left open by Julianne Hough.