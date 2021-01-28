Kathryn Hahn Is Learning About Easter Eggs From WandaVision

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision Disney+

It's been a journey for WandaVision fans, as the series' first three episodes delved into sitcom lore and last week's 1970s-inspired chapter confirmed that nothing is what it seems. In Episode 4 of the Disney+ series, WandaVision will tackle '80s family sitcoms, and series star Kathryn Hahn is very excited about it.

"I love the '80s just because I'm a kid of the '80s, and the clothes were so dreamy to me," Hahn told TV Guide when asked what was her favorite sitcom era to pay homage to. Even though Hahn is a comic veteran, she confessed that the sitcom style of acting that's been required of her on WandaVision has been a big challenge.

"We have become, I think, culturally cynical, and so there was something that was very charming to me about the lack of cynicism in the joke-telling, and that you had to run a very tight ship within the world," the actress explained. "It was very hard not to want to jump outside of it and make fun of it, or poke at it, or parody it, or satire it, because I think that's what comedy can sometimes do. It was very rigorous work to make it seem that effortless."

Episode 3 revealed that there is a world outside of the idyllic Westview, the sitcom town where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) have decided to put down roots. Hahn wasn't able to reveal if her character, Agnes, also exists outside the Westview bubble, but she assured us that Agnes is just trying to be a good neighbor in Westview, even if she is a bit extra.

"In terms of boundaries, she's the one who doesn't know when to leave. She'll drop by unannounced," Hahn said. "She just wants to be pals with Wanda. She wants to give advice. She wants to [gossip] and show [Wanda] the ropes of this new town."

Of course, more and more about what's really going on is being revealed with each new episode. For those who feel anxious waiting for the next chapter to drop, Hahn had some advice to help with the WandaVision cravings.

"Patience!" she joked, before advising a rewatch. "There is something about watching the episodes again because -- this is a phrase that's embarrassingly new to me -- it's called an Easter egg, apparently. There are a lot of those all over the place in the episodes. That would be worth checking out multiple times before seeing the next one, if you need that to get you to the next week."

Luckily, fans don't have too much longer to wait for Episode 4.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes being added every Friday.