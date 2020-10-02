The House of Ryan Murphy is continuing their tradition of bringing terrifying programming to the masses with a new limited series about the notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Netflix has greenlit Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story limited series from Murphy and Ian Brennan, according to Deadline.

Richard Jenkins (Six Feet Under) will co-star with Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) and Janet Mock (Pose) writing and directing the series. Production is slated to begin in January 2021. The ten-episode limited series will span the begin in the 1960s and follow Dahmer until his arrest in the early '90s.

Monster will tell the Dahmer story mostly from the POV of the victims. Emmy-Winner Jenkins will play Dahmer's father, a chemist, who taught Dahmer how to preserve animal bones when Dahmer was a child. However, there's a nationwide casting search underway for an actor to cast as the notorious cannibal serial killer, and producers are also looking for an actress to play the lead female role of Glenda Cleveland, one of Dahmer's neighbors who repeatedly tried to warn law enforcement of his behavior.

Franklin will direct the pilot episode. Mock will direct and write several episodes. The two executive produce with Murphy and Brennan.