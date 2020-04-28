We're very worried about Janelle Monáe in the trailer for Season 2 of Amazon's Homecoming. Or, well, we're worried about her character, Jackie, who wakes up floating in a rowboat with no idea who she is.

"I knew something was wrong with me, but I couldn't explain it to anyone," she says. "It was like the people around me were keeping a secret, like we were in a movie, and everyone knew we were in a movie except for me."

The trailer gives an intriguing tease at the core mystery of the season, which will follow Jackie, a military veteran trying to recover her identity and piece her life back together. Series co-creator Micah Bloomberg also said back in January that we can expect to find out more about the corporate side of what happened to the men involved with the Homecoming project in the new season, which premieres on Friday, May 22.

Fans will immediately recognize the Geist Group logo seen toward the beginning of the trailer, the sketchy company from the first season that set out to "help" veterans with PTSD, meaning that the story is far from over.

While Julia Roberts won't appear as her character Heidi Bergman in Season 2 (though she is still an executive producer), the trailer does promise the return of Stephan James' Walter Cruz and Hong Chau's Audrey Temple. New cast members include Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the CEO of said sketchy company, and Joan Cusack as a military official. Additionally, Bobby Cannavale, Jeremy Allen White, and Shea Whigham will reprise their roles from Season 1. Kyle Patrick Alvarez will take over directing duties from Sam Esmail.

Homecoming Season 2 premieres Friday, May 22 on Amazon Prime.