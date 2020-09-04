Get your dad on the phone ASAP because Amazon has found its lead for the upcoming Jack Reacher series! TV Guide has confirmed that Alan Ritchson (Titans, Supergirl) has been cast as the titular character in the upcoming TV adaptation of Lee Child's bestselling novel series.

The streamer announced it was developing this new series back in July of 2019 (no doubt after seeing such success with Jack Ryan), and then six months later picked it up to series. We've been not-so-patiently waiting for new details ever since. This casting announcement is no doubt good news for fans of the novel, who were less than enthused by the movie adaptation featuring Tom Cruise. Ritchson certainly fits the profile of the rough-around-the-edges character of Jack Reacher a bit better than Cruise.

Jack Reacher follows the adventures of, you guessed it, Jack Reacher, a US Army veteran with a penchant for getting himself in dangerous situations. The book series includes over 24 novels, meaning there is a great deal of content for Amazon to mine for potential future seasons if the series performs well when it debuts.

The first season will be based on The Killing Floor, which was the first novel featuring the character of Jack Reacher. So far, there are no details about when or where the project will begin filming, or whether COVID-19 restrictions will end up delaying the series.