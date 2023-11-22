Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

All the big retailers have been celebrating Black Friday all month long, but everybody still saved the biggest deals of the season for the actual week of Black Friday. Case in point: you can get a year of Hulu with ads for just $12. And this deal is a little bit better than it sounds, because it's not an annual plan. Instead, you'll pay a dollar a month for the next year, and if you decide even that is too much because you're not using it, you can cancel at any time and skip paying for the remaining months. Not bad at all.

What you're getting with this deal is Hulu's on-demand streaming library, with ads. It's not a plan with live TV, but so many shows from so many networks are available on demand after airing on Hulu that it'll feel like a TV service even so. To be eligible for the deal, you'll need to be a new or lapsed Hulu subscriber--meaning you haven't been subscribed in the past month.

Along with its massive library of older series and new on-demand series from a bunch of different networks, the Disney-owned Hulu is the exclusive streaming home for FX, which has rivaled pay cable networks like HBO in quality in recent years. And there's been some frequent cross-pollination between Hulu and Disney+ lately, such as when Marvel's Secret Invasion was available on both services this past summer. More of that kind of thing is expected in the future. Hulu comes with a value proposition that's pretty tough to say no to for a dollar a month.

More Black Friday subscription deals

Hulu's deal is just one of several solid Black Friday subscription deals. Over at Paramount+, you can get three months of streaming access for only $6. Meanwhile, Amazon has excellent deals on Kindle Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. You can even get two free audiobooks to keep forever.

Black Friday 2023 Sales

