Here's How to Get Two Free Audiobooks at Amazon During Black Friday

A lot of shoppers are looking to Black Friday as a chance to stock up on entertainment and other fun stuff while it's cheap--books and movies are often available for super cheap during sales events like this. In fact, Amazon is currently running a buy two, get one free sale on books and movies. But there's also another way to get your book fix for even less. Amazon is offering phenomenal deals on Kindle Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus.

Kindle Unlimited Black Friday subscription deal

Kindle Unlimited is a Netflix-style subscription for ebooks and audiobooks, with millions of options included for a low monthly price that you can read or listen to on any Kindle device or smart phone. Normally, Kindle Unlimited will cost you $12 per month, but with this Black Friday deal you can get three months for only 99 cents. That's a lot of content for not a lot of money. Alternatively, you can simply sign up for a free 30-day membership.

Though the Kindle app is available on your smartphone or tablet, nothing beats reading digital books on Amazon's Kindle devices. Right now, Amazon is selling its top-of-the-line Kindle Scribe for a whopping $100 off, dropping the price to only $240.

Audible Black Friday subscription deal

Audible, meanwhile, is Amazon's premium audio service. A subscription includes access to another library of premium audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals, and you also get a credit each month that will allow you to purchase for free any selection from Amazon's catalog, you get to keep it forever even after your subscription ends.

For Black Friday, Amazon has two options for deals on Audible. You can get a completely free month, and if you're a Prime member that free month comes with two of those audiobook credits. Or you can get four months for $6 a month (it's normally $15), and you'll get $20 in Audible credit on top of the normal perks. You have to choose one deal or the other--you can't get both the free month and then also four months for $6.

If you need new earbuds to listen to all of those audiobooks, you can snag a pair of Apple AirPods for only $80 at Amazon.

Kindle Unlimited and Audible Premium aren't the only Black Friday subscription deals. Hulu is offering a full year of its ads-supported streaming service for only 99 cents per month--$12 for a year of Hulu is a can't-miss deal for new and returning subscribers. Meanwhile, you can get three months of Paramount+ for as low as $2 a month.

