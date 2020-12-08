Wonder Woman: 1984, The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Wonder Woman film won't be in movie theaters, as originally planned. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will need HBOMax to watch the new chapter of the Wonder Woman saga.

The cast is packed with incredible talents in addition to Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Natasha Rothwell, and TV's original Wonder Woman herself: Lynda Carter. Like the first film, Patty Jenkins returns to direct this second installment.

Wonder Woman: 1984 is the first of many major WB blockbusters to premiere on HBO Max on the same day as its theatrical release. The company announced that its entire 2021 theatrical slate, including Dune, The Matrix 4, and Godzilla vs. Kong, will also be available for HBO Max subscribers on the day of their theatrical release next year.

Look for Wonder Woman: 1984 when it premieres December 25 on HBOMax. The title will be available for a month at no extra cost to HBO Max subscribers.