Mulan, the latest of Disney's live action updates of their animated classics, premieres Friday, Sept. 4 on Disney+, after its theatrical release date was affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The highly-anticipated blockbuster will require more than just a Disney+ subscription, however; if you want to stream Mulan, expect to shell out an additional $30 on top of the usual monthly fee.

The one-time charge allows subscribers unlimited viewings of the film, and if for some reason a subscription is cancelled and then reactivated, Mulan will still be available for the account to stream.

Disney fans can access Disney+ content on two platforms: The Disney+ app is available for $6.99 a month, and it is also available as a bundled add-on with Hulu, which includes all Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN content for $12.99 a month.

Mulan has been praised by critics as an "exciting, vibrant, and emotional" retelling of the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. While the 1997 animated classic served up spirited dragons voiced by Eddie Murphy, show-stopping musical numbers, and a heroically feminist tale, the live action rendition is grounding all those elements in a more dramatic narrative. (Have no fear, though. This isn't a gritty reboot, it's still a Disney movie.)

Mulan Photo: Disney

