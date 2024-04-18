On April 20, the year's lead-up to the biggest event in pro basketball begins: the 2024 NBA Playoffs. While you might be watching the postseason play-in tournament in the days leading up, nothing compares to what we're about to see on our screens this weekend. It's time to learn how to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

2024 NBA Playoffs NBA

While the 2024 NBA Playoffs will air live on ESPN, it's 2024. The majority of us have gone cable-free. Live TV can be hard to come by. Thankfully, you can learn where to stream the 2024 NBA Playoffs on many common streaming platforms like ESPN+, DIRECTV STREAM, Max and more. Really, any platform that offers ESPN, ABC, TNT, or NBA TV will have you set each day of the playoffs.

As we anticipate the NBA Finals in early June, everybody will be tuning into the 2024 NBA Playoffs (in addition to the Conference Finals in May) to see who will be taking the court as the summer starts. Playoffs begin on Saturday, April 20 when the Cleveland Cavaliers go against Orlando Magic at 1 p.m. ET.

Ready to get watching? Well, as Fergie said at the 67th NBA All-Star Game back in 2018, "let's play some basketball!"

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on ESPN+



ESPN+ will be your prime destination to catch all the thrilling moments of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. As the go-to streaming platform for every sports enthusiast, ESPN+ offers comprehensive coverage of all things ESPN, be it basketball, baseball, football, and more. Though there isn't a free trial for ESPN+ like other platforms typically have, subscribers will pay just $10.99/month or save 15% by paying $109.99/year.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Fubo

Fubo is one of the best live streaming services for sports in 2024. Here, streamers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to catch everything going on at the 2024 NBA Playoffs. If you opt to stick with Fubo, you can get started with subscriptions for as low as $79.99 per month. With this plan, you'll gain access to nearly 200 channels and the flexibility to stream on up to 10 devices at the same time.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM also stands out as an excellent option for live sports coverage. Currently, subscribers can take advantage of discounts on DIRECTV STREAM's sports packages. Select the Entertainment + Sports Pack and enjoy a discount of $30 per month, bringing your total to only $84.98 per month for the first three months. This package includes over 90 channels. Alternatively, explore the Choice + Sports Pack, DIRECTV STREAM's top choice, providing access to 125+ channels for $98.99 per month for the first month, with savings of $44.99. For an even broader range of content, consider the Ultimate + Sports Pack priced at $109.99 per month for the first month, offering over 160 channels and a savings of $44.99. Options, options, options!

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Hulu + Live TV

Priced at $77 per month, Hulu + Live TV not only brings you live coverage of the 2024 NBA Playoffs through ESPN+, but also offers an extensive selection of TV shows, movies, and much more. With perks such as unlimited DVR and the option to stream on two screens at once, Hulu + Live TV is perfect for households with varied tastes. Additionally, this package includes Disney+ for post-game family movie nights.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Sling TV

Like the rest, Sling TV offers another great way to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Right now, subscribers can grab the Orange + Blue Plan at a $10 discount, priced at only $50/month for your first month. This plan is perfect for those who want access to both ESPN and ABC, which is where all of the games will be playing. While you could also opt for each plan individually, you won't be able to stream every second. Orange + Blue for the win!

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Max

Just as much as Max delights movie enthusiasts, it also caters greatly to basketball fans. Get all the NBA you need by subscribing to Max at just $9.99/month with ads. Don't love ads? Well, nobody really does. For ad-free watching, subscribe to Max for $15.99/month in addition to 30 downloads to watch on the go. Ultimate ad-free watchers can get Max for $19.99/month with ability to stream on four devices, 4K ultra HD, and 100 downloads for free. Sadly, Max doesn't offer any free trials, but with deals this great, you won't even need one. And, yes, all come with sports ad-ons for a limited time.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs with NBA League Pass

In case you didn't know, the NBA offers its own way to stream games live through a subscription service called League Pass. This streaming service offers nonstop 2024 Playoff coverage both live and on-demand if you can't get to the TV in time. There are currently four ways to stream, including the regular League Pass option which goes for $14.99/month, League Pass Premium which offers commercial-free streaming on up to three devices for $22.99/month, a Team Pass for those that only follow one team for $13.99/month, and a college discount service which gets you 40% off your monthly League Pass price.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs from anywhere with a VPN

For those situated outside the United States, gaining access to streaming services can pose a challenge. However, fear not, as you can still catch all the excitement of the 2024 NBA Playoffs with the assistance of VPN services such as ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs work by concealing your location, tricking your internet service provider into believing you're within the United States, regardless of your actual location. Private Internet Access offers plans starting at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is currently offering a generous 49% discount on its annual subscription.