Cycling fans, get ready for a whole month of tough trekking when the Tour de France kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 29. The 107th edition of the world's premier cycling event was initially scheduled to begin in June but was postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At last, the event is here, with almost two dozen teams gearing up to hit the trails, whether they're flat, mountainous, or timed.

If you're looking for details on how to watch, what to expect from the sporting series, and more details about the 21-stage event that will have cyclists riding across much of France, look no further.





How do I watch the Tour de France?

The 2020 Tour de France will air live on NBC and NBCSN. NBC will also stream every stage of the event on its streaming service NBC Sports Gold, with commentary from Phil Liggett and Bob Roll and analysis from cyclists Jens Voigt and Van Velde.





What is the Tour de France schedule?

Below you'll find a comprehensive schedule for the 2020 Tour de France series.

Stage 1: Saturday, Aug. 29 - Nice Moyen Pays to Nice (156 km)

Stage 2: Sunday, Aug. 30 - Nice Haut Pays to Nice (186 km)

Stage 3: Monday, Aug. 31 - Nice to Sisteron (198 km)

Stage 4: Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette (160.5 km)

Stage 5: Wednesday, Sept. 2 - Gap to Privas (183 km)

Stage 6: Thursday, Sept. 3 - Le Teil to Mont Aigoual (191 km)

Stage 7: Friday, Sept. 4 - Millau to Lavaur (168 km)

Stage 8: Saturday, Sept. 5 - Cazeres-Sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle (141 km)

Stage 9: Sunday, Sept. 6 - Pau to Laruns (153 km)

Rest 1: Monday, Sept. 7 - La Charente-Maritime (0 km)

Stage 10: Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Ile D'Oleron Le Chateau-D'Oleron to Ile De Re Saint-Martin-De-Re (168.5 km)

Stage 11: Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers (167.5 km)

Stage 12: Thursday, Sept. 10 - Chauvigny to Sarran Correze (218 km)

Stage 13: Friday, Sept. 11 - Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal (191.5 km)

Stage 14: Saturday, Sept. 12 - Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon (194 km)

Stage 15: Sunday, Sept. 13 - Lyon to Grand Colombier (174.5 km)

Rest 2: Monday, Sept. 14 - Isere (0 km)

Stage 16: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - La Tour-Du-Pin to Villard-De-Lans (164 km)

Stage 17: Wednesday, Sept. 16 - Grenoble to Meribel Col De La Loze (170 km)

Stage 18: Thursday, Sept. 17 - Meribel to La Roche-Sur-Foron (175 km)

Stage 19: Friday, Sept. 18 - Bourg-En-Bresse to Champagnole (166.5 km)

Stage 20: Saturday, Sept. 19 - Lure to La Planche Des Belles Filles (36.2 km)

Stage 21: Sunday, Sept. 20 - Mantes-La-Jolie to Paris Champ Elysees (122 km)





What can I expect from the 2020 Tour de France?

Twenty-two teams of eight cyclists will be tackling some tough terrain throughout their journey at this year's event. The course includes 36.2 kilometers of time trialing along with dozens of categorized climbs and several mountain finishes. The race will begin on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Nice, France, and conclude at Paris Champs-Elysees on Sunday, Sept. 20. The entire race consists of over 3,400 kilometers (over 2,100 miles).

The teams participating in the race include AG2R La Mondiale, Astana, Bahrain-McLaren, Bora-Hansgrohe, CCC Team, Cofidis, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, EF Pro Cycling, Groupama-FDJ, Israel Start-Up Nation, Lotto-Soudal, Mitchelton-Scott, Movistar Team, NTT Pro Cycling, Team Ineos, Team Jumbo-Visma, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team Emirates, Arkea-Samsic, B&B Hotels-Vital Concept, and Total Direct Energie.