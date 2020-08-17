We're approaching the end of Supernatural's 15th and final season, and the Winchesters' epic fight against Chuck, aka God (Rob Benedict), is really starting to heat up. Things are finally looking good for Team Free Will now that Jack (Alexander Calvert) not only returned from the dead but managed to regain his soul. With Death (Lisa Berry) on their side, Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Cas (Misha Collins), and Jack are in the best position they've been in all season to take on God in one epic last battle.

As we gear up for remaining episodes of the series — set to arrive Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW — it's probably a good time to catch up on what the demon-fighting brothers have been up to so far this season. Here's where you can watch Season 15:

Supernatural Season 15: Premiere Date, Series Finale Date, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

The first 13 episodes of Season 15 are now streaming on Netflix. You can also catch recent episodes for free on The CW's website or app, and on Hulu if you're a Live TV subscriber. The new season is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu.

Supernatural's final episodes will see the Winchesters continue the good fight against Chuck and his proposed ending in which either Sam or Dean are poised to die. With the odds stacked against them, Team Free Will must pull off a miracle if they hope to rewrite God's ending and save the world one last time.

Supernatural returns with the remaining Season 15 episodes Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.