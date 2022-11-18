A festive evergreen tree has arrived at 30 Rock plaza in Midtown Manhattan, ready to be lit up with 50,000 multicolored LED lights at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting at the end of the month.

The 82-foot Norway Spruce will be the center of attention, surrounded by the throngs of spectators gathered in the square to kick off the Christmas festivities with this annual tradition that's been a staple since 1931.

This year's Christmas in Rockefeller Center celebration will be hosted by TODAY show anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, along with "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez. The special features a star studded lineup of talent set to perform, including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, the Radio City Rockettes, and more. Husband and wife duo Shelton and Stefani's set list will include their duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" to kick off the festive season.

"This is one of those things you grew up hearing about," Stefani told TODAY. "I am from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it's even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this." She went on to say, "Being in New York, it just feels so holiday. It feels like every movie you watch growing up, and now I get to be part of that fabric."

If you don't plan on braving the cold and the crowds in NYC this year, keep scrolling for how to watch the Christmas in Rockefeller Center special from home.

Christmas at the Rockefeller Center Getty Images

When is Christmas at Rockefeller Center on TV?

The annual special will take place Nov. 30 and airs live on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Is Christmas at Rockefeller Center streaming?

Planning to watch on your laptop or mobile device? No problem. Just be sure to have your TV provider information handy to stream it online at NBC.com.