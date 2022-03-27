Have you filled out your 2022 Oscars ballot yet? Because the 94th Academy Awards are here and there's little time to waste. Oscar statuettes are being handed out at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday as Hollywood celebrates another year at the movies. While the still-rampant COVID-19 pandemic put a somber cloud over last year's ceremony, Oscar producers are hoping to bring back some fun in the 2022 celebrations.

All of the presenters, including West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, whose initial lack of invitation sparked online outrage, have been announced. There will be musical performances this year, including the first-ever live performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero, along with Becky G and Luis Fonsi. And we won't talk about how that isn't the nominated song from the film, because we're just excited this is happening!

As for the hosts, ABC has announced a trio of hosts for this year's ceremony, making this the first time the Oscars will be emceed since Jimmy Kimmel led the ceremony in 2018. We also know which nominees will be up for awards this year, with Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog receiving nods in 12 categories, the most of any film this year, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Both movies were nominated for Best Picture, along with Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, including how to watch and who you can expect to see.

When are the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 27. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC. You can also stream the ceremony online on ABC.com, or any of the cord-cutter services like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and more that offer the channel.

If you miss the live airing of the awards show, you will be able to watch it on regular Hulu beginning March 28.

Where can I watch the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet?

As with every major awards show, you have two primary options for watching the red carpet coverage. E! will begin their breakdown of this year's fashions and what they expect from the evening beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. Laverne Cox will host the proceedings, along with Queer Eye's Karamo Brown, stylist Brad Goreski, Naz Perez, and E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester and Rotten Tomatoes' Jacqueline Coley will be weighing in on interviews and predictions from the top of Ripley's Believe It or Not, across the street from the red carpet.

ABC's red carpet coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, Terrence J, and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell as they talk to presenters and nominees on the carpet. The Oscars pre-show will also feature a performance from DJ M.O.S.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

The 2022 Oscars will have not just one but three hosts. The Academy has recruited comedians Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to host this year's ceremony. Variety was first to report the news.

Who is nominated for the 2022 Oscars?

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced on Feb. 8. Here is the full list of nominees.

Who will be performing at the 2022 Oscars?

As previously mentioned, an all-star Encanto lineup will be on hand for a performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Other performers will include a live band featuring the Oscars' music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, singer Sheila E., and pianist Robert Glasper. DJ D-Nice will also be on deck to spin tunes during the show.

Who is presenting at the 2022 Oscars?

There is what feels like a never-ending list of celebrities that will be presenting at this year's ceremony. The full roster includes Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Youn Yuh Jung, Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Rachel Zegler.