The 2022 Oscar Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations

Kat Moon
Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington

Kristen Stewart in Spencer, Benedict Cumberbatch in Power of the Dog, Denzel Washington in Tragedy of Macbeth

 NEON, Netflix, Apple TV+

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. Though the moviegoing experience has far from returned to normal, this past year saw a slew of new films that made us think, laugh, and cry. Movies from both acclaimed directors and first-timers have dominated conversations this awards season, and on Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast were each nominated for seven categories. Campion also became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director at the Oscars. Denzel Washington received his 10th Academy Award nomination for his leading performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, extending his record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscars history.

Oscars 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Japan's Drive My Car from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi also scored big with nominations in Best Picture and Best Director, in addition to Best International Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022. It will be televised live on ABC and available to stream on ABC.com.

Here's the full list of the 2022 Oscar nominations.

Best Picture

Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story 

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast 
Don't Look Up 
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Best Animated Feature

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Cinematography

Dune
Nightmare Alley 
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth 
West Side Story 

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up
Dune 
King Richard
The Power of the Dog 
Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune
Nightmare Alley 
The Power of the Dog 
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Sound

Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up
Dune 
Encanto 
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott, King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto
"Down to Joy" — Van Morrison, Belfast
"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" — Diane Warren, Four Good Days