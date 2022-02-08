Kristen Stewart in Spencer, Benedict Cumberbatch in Power of the Dog, Denzel Washington in Tragedy of Macbeth NEON, Netflix, Apple TV+

The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. Though the moviegoing experience has far from returned to normal, this past year saw a slew of new films that made us think, laugh, and cry. Movies from both acclaimed directors and first-timers have dominated conversations this awards season, and on Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast were each nominated for seven categories. Campion also became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director at the Oscars. Denzel Washington received his 10th Academy Award nomination for his leading performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, extending his record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscars history.

Japan's Drive My Car from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi also scored big with nominations in Best Picture and Best Director, in addition to Best International Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022. It will be televised live on ABC and available to stream on ABC.com.

Here's the full list of the 2022 Oscar nominations.



Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best International Feature

Drive My Car, Japan

Flee, Denmark

The Hand of God, Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott, King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto

"Down to Joy" — Van Morrison, Belfast

"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do" — Diane Warren, Four Good Days