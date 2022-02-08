Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations
The 2022 Oscar nominations are in. Though the moviegoing experience has far from returned to normal, this past year saw a slew of new films that made us think, laugh, and cry. Movies from both acclaimed directors and first-timers have dominated conversations this awards season, and on Tuesday, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.
Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog leads with 12 nominations, followed by Denis Villeneuve's Dune with 10. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast were each nominated for seven categories. Campion also became the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director at the Oscars. Denzel Washington received his 10th Academy Award nomination for his leading performance in The Tragedy of Macbeth, extending his record as the most-nominated Black actor in Oscars history.
Oscars 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Japan's Drive My Car from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi also scored big with nominations in Best Picture and Best Director, in addition to Best International Feature and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The 94th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022. It will be televised live on ABC and available to stream on ABC.com.
Here's the full list of the 2022 Oscar nominations.
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
King Richard
The Worst Person in the World
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Norway
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
"Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott, King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto
"Down to Joy" — Van Morrison, Belfast
"No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" — Diane Warren, Four Good Days