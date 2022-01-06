Awards season is here, and predictions for the films, TV shows, and music that will score big at this year's ceremonies are rolling in. Though the pandemic has prompted many changes to the movie industry—from regular premiere delays to modifications in how films are released—the big screen has brought us no shortage of stories that are imaginative, provocative, and transportive in the past year. Many of these films will be recognized at the 2022 Oscars held at Dolby Theatre in March.

As we get closer to the ceremony, we'll know more about the films taking center stage at this year's award show, like Netflix's The Power of the Dog and Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut The Lost Daughter, or if Peter Dinklage's musical Cyrano will be the one to enamor the Academy. But for now, here's everything we know so far.

When are the 2022 Oscars?



The 94th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who is nominated for the 2022 Oscars?

Nominations for the 2022 Oscars will be announced on Feb. 8.

Who is hosting the 2022 Oscars?

No host has been announced yet for this year's Academy Awards.

Behind the scenes

Will Packer will be producing the 94th Academy Awards. He is a prolific producer whose credits include "The Photograph," "Girls Trip," "Ride Along," "Straight Outta Compton," and the 2016 remake of "Roots," for which he earned an Emmy nomination. "The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I'm fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!" Packer said in a press release from October 2021.

Where can I watch the 2022 Oscars?

The 94th Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC. You can also stream the ceremony online on ABC.com.