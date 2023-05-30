How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live on May 30

On May 30 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports North.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

When: May 30 at 8:10 PM ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Bally Sports North

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Astros, check out our Astros streaming guide.

In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Twins, check out our Twins streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.