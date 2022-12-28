How to Watch College Football Bowl Games Live Without Cable on December 28

Join or Sign In
Bowl season continues with four games today. Here's how to watch
Bowl season continues today with a lineup of four games: the Military Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Texas Bowl.
Check out today's schedule below and how to stream the games live at the bottom of the page.
ESPN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and ESPN2 can be found on most streaming services which give fans the power to watch each bowl game from their favorite device. Barstool will be streaming the Arizona Bowl. You can find out how to stream each channel, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|CBS
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN2
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|FOX
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch live games on FOX, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live bowl games on FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live bowl games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and ESPN2. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live bowl games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live football games on FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live bowl games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live bowl games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live games and Paramount+ without ads.
Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.