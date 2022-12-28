X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch College Football Bowl Games Live Without Cable on December 28

Bowl season continues with four games today. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

 When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.  

Bowl season continues today with a lineup of four games: the Military Bowl, Liberty Bowl, Holiday Bowl and Texas Bowl.

Check out today's schedule below and how to stream the games live at the bottom of the page.

When to Watch - Wednesday, December 28

Military Bowl

  • Game: Duke vs. UCF
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl

  • Game: Arkansas vs. Kansas 
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl

  • Game: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina 
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: FOX
  • Location: Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl

  • Game: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss 
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: NRG Stadium in Houston

How to Watch All of the College Football Bowl Games Without Cable

ESPN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and ESPN2 can be found on most streaming services which give fans the power to watch each bowl game from their favorite device. Barstool will be streaming the Arizona Bowl. You can find out how to stream each channel, below.

Where to Stream 2022 Bowl Games


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
CBS
ESPN
ESPN2
FOX

Watch Conference Championship Games Live for Free

Catch live games on FOX, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch Bowl Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live bowl games on FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Bowl Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live bowl games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch on fuboTV

Watch Bowl Games Live on Hulu + Live TV 

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and ESPN2. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Watch Bowl Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live bowl games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live football games on FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Watch on Sling TV

Watch Bowl Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live bowl games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Watch Bowl Games Live on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live bowl games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live games and Paramount+ without ads.

Watch on Paramount+

2023 Bowl Game Schedule

Thursday, December 29

Pinstripe Bowl

  • Game: Minnesota vs. Syracuse 
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl

  • Game: No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma 
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl

  • Game: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas 
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, December 30

Orange Bowl

  • Game: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Duke's Mayo Bowl

  • Game: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland 
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl

  • Game: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: CBS
  • Location: Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl

  • Game: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame 
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl

  • Game: Ohio vs. Wyoming
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: Barstool
  • Location: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Saturday, December 31

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

  • Game: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU 
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

  • Game: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State 
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Music City Bowl

  • Game: Iowa vs. Kentucky 
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl

  • Game: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State 
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, January 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

  • Game: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois 
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN2
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

  • Game: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue 
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic

  • Game: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane 
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game

  • Game: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State 
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, January 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.