How to Watch Inauguration Day 2021: Everything to Know About Biden's Presidential Inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will officially be sworn in to their new offices on Wednesday, Jan. 20, an occasion that will be marked by a star-studded special hosted by Tom Hanks. According to Variety, the special, Celebrating America, is set to be broadcast the night of the inauguration, after the swearing-in, and will air across multiple networks. All kinds of celebrity guests have signed on, including Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake. In all likelihood, it will strike a very different tone than much of the news we've seen on TV recently.

We already know (because he said so in a tweet) that outgoing president Donald Trump will not appear at the Biden-Harris inauguration. However, vice president Mike Pence will reportedly attend. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton will also be there to witness Biden's inauguration. Most of the events will also be virtually focused due to concerns about COVID-19, as well as heightened security in Washington, D.C., after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

How to Watch Joe Biden's Inauguration Day 2021

All major networks will be airing coverage of Biden and Harris' swearing-in, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, NBC, and MSNBC. Anyone hoping to watch without a cable subscription will also stream live on YouTube and on services like FuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and Sling TV.







When does Inauguration Day 2021 start?

Biden and Harris will take office as president and vice president at 12 p.m. ET on Jan. 20, though networks are scheduled to kick off special coverage early in the day. Before the ceremony, Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at 11:30 a.m. ET, and the Keke Palmer-hosted special, Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americas, will stream on YouTube at 10 a.m. ET.







Where and when will the Celebrating America special air?

The 90-minute special, Celebrating America, will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET and conclude at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and MSNBC, and will stream live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video. The special "will highlight the strength of U.S. democracy, the perseverance of the country's citizens and the ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before."







Which celebrities will attend and perform at the inauguration?

Tom Hanks has been tapped to host the special. The latest performers announced for the event include Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, and Foo Fighters. They join Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Ant Clemons. Timberlake and Clemons announced via Twitter that they would perform their new song, "Better Days." Meanwhile, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will join the occasion as presenters.

At the inauguration ceremony itself, Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem, and there will be another musical performance from Jennifer Lopez. Garth Brooks will also perform.











Which politicians will attend the Biden-Harris inauguration?

While Donald Trump has no plans to show up, and former president Jimmy Carter -- who is 96 -- will stay home due to COVID-19 concerns, former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all plan to accompany Biden and Harris to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton will also attend Arlington's ceremony. Outgoing vice president Mike Pence will attend the swearing-in ceremony.