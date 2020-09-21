The voting rights documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy will be available to stream for free and without a subscription on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, Sept. 22, according to Variety. The documentary is being made available at no charge in support of National Voter Registration Day. In addition to streaming on Amazon, it will also be available to stream for free on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

All In: The Fight for Democracy, which hit Amazon Prime on Friday, Sept. 18, examines the issue of voter suppression in the United States, which has been overlooked in the past but is gaining more attention in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election. Directed by filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés, the film uses personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose the longstanding issue. The doc also features the expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives who became the first Black woman to be the gubernatorial nominee of a major party in 2018. She ultimately lost her bid for Georgia governor to Republican Brian Kemp, the acting Secretary of State of Georgia at the time, amid allegations he engaged in voter suppression to win the race.

Abrams is the founder of Fair Fight Action, an organization that promotes fair elections across the country and advocates for changes in voter registration laws that will increase the number of eligible voters. The documentary offers an inside look at these laws and barriers to voting that many people don't even know are a threat.

Abrams will join Lin-Manuel Miranda in leading the Twitter watch party beginning at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, while influencer Neeko is anchoring on Twitch starting at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

All In: The Fight for Democracy is now streaming on Amazon Prime. It will be available to stream subscription-free on Tuesday, Sept. 22.