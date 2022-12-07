How to Watch 32nd Annual College Football Awards on December 8

Join or Sign In
The College Football Awards are back. Find out the finalists and how to watch
As College Football Bowl Season approaches, the sport's best will be honored at the 32nd Annual College Football Awards. Officially known as The Home Depot College Football Awards, the broadcast will present 22 awards that recognize the top college football performers of the 2022 season.
Live from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut studios, Reece Davis will serve as host of the two-special and will be joined by college football analysts Greg McElroy and Sam Acho and reporters Jen Lada and Christine Williamson. The finalists for the awards were named by the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Below are all of the awards that will be presented during the ceremony.
|Award
|Nominees
|Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)
|Will Anderson Jr., Alabama Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
|Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver)
|Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
|Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award (Outstanding Placekicker)
|Christopher Dunn, NC State Joshua Karty, Stanford Jake Moody, Michigan
|Ray Guy Award (Punter of the Year)
|Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati Bryce Baringer, Michigan State Adam Korsak, Rutgers
|Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)
|C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Caleb Williams, USC
|Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (Best Quarterback)
|Max Duggan, TCU C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Caleb Williams, USC
|Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)
|Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan Peter Skoronski Northwestern
|Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (Best Defensive Back)
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU Clark Phillips III, Utah Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
|Doak Walker Award (Premier Running Back)
|Chase Brown, Illinois Blake Corum, Michigan Bijan Robinson, Texas
Other honors that will be recognized during the show include:
The 32nd Annual College Football Awards show will air Thursday, December 8, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch the College Football Awards live on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all the drama from the College Football Awards live on ESPN, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the College Football Awards on ESPN. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 32nd Annual College Football Awards on ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
