How to Watch Every College Football Bowl Game Live Without Cable

As the college football season comes to an end, bowling season has arrived with 43 bowl games. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

With Conference Championship Weekend taking place this weekend, college football bowl season is right around the corner. The series of bowl games mark the end of the regular season and the beginning of postseason play with the College Football Playoff and National Championship Game capping things off. This year, there will be 43 bowl games, with the Bahamas Bowl kicking things off on Friday, December 16, and a national champion being crowned on January 9.

Teams have yet to be announced for each bowl, but after conference champions are crowned, the College Football Playoff committee will establish the final rankings on December 4, and the bowl matchup will be announced.

Check out the full bowl schedule below and how to stream the games live at the bottom of the page.

2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule

Friday, December 16

Bahamas Bowl

  • Game: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas

Cure Bowl

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, December 17

Fenway Bowl

  • Time: 11 a.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Fenway Park in Boston

Celebration Bowl

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

New Mexico Bowl

  • Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

LendingTree Bowl

  • Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Las Vegas Bowl

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Frisco Bowl

  • Time: 9:15 p.m.
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Monday, December 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, December 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Boca Raton Bowl

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Wednesday, December 21

New Orleans Bowl

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Thursday, December 22

Armed Forces Bowl

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, December  23

Gasparilla Bowl

  • Time: TBA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Independence Bowl

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

Saturday, December 24

Hawai'i Bowl

  • Game: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Monday, December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Ford Field in Detroit

Tuesday, December 27

First Responder Bowl

  • Time: TBA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

Birmingham Bowl

  • Time: TBA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

Camellia Bowl

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

  • Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, December 28

Military Bowl

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Liberty Bowl

  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl

  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: FOX
  • Location: Petco Park in San Diego

Texas Bowl

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: NRG Stadium in Houston

Thursday, December 29

Pinstripe Bowl

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City

Cheez-It Bowl

  • Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, December 30

Orange Bowl

Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Duke's Mayo Bowl

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sun Bowl

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: CBS
  • Location: Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Gator Bowl

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

Arizona Bowl

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: Barstool
  • Location: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Saturday, December 31

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

  • Time: TBA
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Music City Bowl

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Sugar Bowl

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

Monday, January 2

ReliaQuest Bowl

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN2
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ABC
  • Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Cotton Bowl Classic

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Rose Bowl Game

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Monday, January 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where to Watch: ESPN
  • Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

How to Watch All of the College Football Bowl Games Without Cable

ESPN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and ESPN2 can be found on most streaming services which give fans the power to watch each bowl game from their favorite device. Barstool will be streaming the Arizona Bowl. You can find out how to stream each channel, below.

Where to Stream 2022 Bowl Games


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
CBS
ESPN
ESPN2
FOX

Watch Conference Championship Games Live for Free

Catch live games on FOX, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch Bowl Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live bowl games on FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Bowl Games Live on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live bowl games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Watch on fuboTV

Watch Bowl Games Live on Hulu + Live TV 

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and ESPN2. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Watch Bowl Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live bowl games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live football games on FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.

Watch on Sling TV

Watch Bowl Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live bowl games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Watch Bowl Games Live on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live bowl games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live games and Paramount+ without ads.

Watch on Paramount+

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.