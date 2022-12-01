How to Watch Every College Football Bowl Game Live Without Cable

With Conference Championship Weekend taking place this weekend, college football bowl season is right around the corner. The series of bowl games mark the end of the regular season and the beginning of postseason play with the College Football Playoff and National Championship Game capping things off. This year, there will be 43 bowl games, with the Bahamas Bowl kicking things off on Friday, December 16, and a national champion being crowned on January 9.
Teams have yet to be announced for each bowl, but after conference champions are crowned, the College Football Playoff committee will establish the final rankings on December 4, and the bowl matchup will be announced.
Check out the full bowl schedule below and how to stream the games live at the bottom of the page.
2022-23 College Football Bowl Schedule
Friday, December 16
Bahamas Bowl
Game: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Bahamas
Cure Bowl
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Saturday, December 17
Fenway Bowl
Time: 11 a.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Fenway Park in Boston
Celebration Bowl
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ABC
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
New Mexico Bowl
Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
LA Bowl
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ABC
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
LendingTree Bowl
Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Las Vegas Bowl
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ABC
Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
Frisco Bowl
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Monday, December 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
Tuesday, December 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Boca Raton Bowl
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Wednesday, December 21
New Orleans Bowl
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Thursday, December 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Friday, December 23
Gasparilla Bowl
Time: TBA
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Independence Bowl
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
Saturday, December 24
Hawai'i Bowl
Game: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i
Monday, December 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Ford Field in Detroit
Tuesday, December 27
First Responder Bowl
Time: TBA
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas
Birmingham Bowl
Time: TBA
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama
Camellia Bowl
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Wednesday, December 28
Military Bowl
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Liberty Bowl
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
Holiday Bowl
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Location: Petco Park in San Diego
Texas Bowl
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: NRG Stadium in Houston
Thursday, December 29
Pinstripe Bowl
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City
Cheez-It Bowl
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Alamo Bowl
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Friday, December 30
Orange Bowl
Where to Watch: ESPN Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Sun Bowl
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: CBS
Location: Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Gator Bowl
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
Arizona Bowl
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: Barstool
Location: Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Saturday, December 31
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Time: TBA
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Music City Bowl
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ABC
Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Sugar Bowl
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Monday, January 2
ReliaQuest Bowl
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN2
Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ABC
Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando
Cotton Bowl Classic
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Rose Bowl Game
Time: 5 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
Monday, January 9
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where to Watch: ESPN
Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
How to Watch All of the College Football Bowl Games Without Cable
ESPN, FOX, ABC, CBS, and ESPN2 can be found on most streaming services which give fans the power to watch each bowl game from their favorite device. Barstool will be streaming the Arizona Bowl. You can find out how to stream each channel, below.
Where to Stream 2022 Bowl Games
DIRECTV STREAM
fuboTV
Hulu + Live TV
Sling TV
YouTube TV
ABC
✔
✔
✔
✔
CBS
✔
✔
✔
✔
ESPN
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
ESPN2
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
FOX
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Watch Conference Championship Games Live for Free
Catch live games on FOX, CBS, and ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.
Watch Bowl Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM
DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. Subscribers can watch live bowl games on FOX, CBS, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 3 months of Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for free.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 across two months.
For $69.99 per month, subscribers in select markets can watch live bowl games on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, and FOX on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live football games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, and ESPN2. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live bowl games. With a Sling Orange & Blue subscription, subscribers can watch live football games on FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for only $55 per month. You can get 50% off your first month for a limited time.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live bowl games on ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN2, and ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
Subscribers to Paramount+ can watch live bowl games on their local CBS station with the Essential plan for only $4.99/mo. or $49.99/yr. Upgrade to the Premium plan for $9.99/mo. or $99/yr and enjoy live games and Paramount+ without ads.