How to Watch 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge LIVE on August 9

Tonight, the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" becomes the Land of All-Stars when the best of MLS and Liga MX compete in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. The best players from each league will go head-to-head in 5 different skills challenges at Allianz Field in the Twin Cities. The following players will be taking part in the challenge.

2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Participants MLS Skills Challenge Roster Liga MX Skills Challenge Roster Chicharito Carlos Acevedo, Dayne St. Clair Uriel Antuna Sebastián Driussi, Germán Berterame Jesús Ferreira Luis Chávez Carles Gil Álvaro Fidalgo Héctor Herrera Avilés Hurtado Sean Johnson Angel Mena Hany Mukhtar Julián Quiñones Emanuel Reynoso Camilo Vargas Brandon Vázquez Alexis Vega

The Challenges

Participants will compete in the following 5 challenges during tonight's competition.

Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Participants: 3 players from each team

3 players from each team Rules: Each player will shoot at 11 targets of varying values (2 points, 5 points, 10 points, and the moving target is worth 20 points). Each player will have 60 seconds in each round with one player shooting at a time. The challenge will last for 3 rounds, with each team alternating after each round

Each player will shoot at 11 targets of varying values (2 points, 5 points, 10 points, and the moving target is worth 20 points). Each player will have 60 seconds in each round with one player shooting at a time. The challenge will last for 3 rounds, with each team alternating after each round Scoring (1 Point on Scoreboard): Whichever team has the most points after the third round will be victorious in the Shooting Challenge and will be awarded one point on the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge Scoreboard.

MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice

Participants: 3 players from each team (2 passers and 1 receiver)

3 players from each team (2 passers and 1 receiver) Rules: Teams will alternate between rounds in a test of touch. The receiver will collect balls passed by their teammates or launched in the air by a ball launcher and will have to redirect each ball into one of four targets with varying values (5, 10, or 20 points). If a ball lands on the apparatus and remains there, but doesn't hit the target then the player will be awarded 2 points. The final 5 balls are worth double since they'll be launched from behind the apparatus.

Teams will alternate between rounds in a test of touch. The receiver will collect balls passed by their teammates or launched in the air by a ball launcher and will have to redirect each ball into one of four targets with varying values (5, 10, or 20 points). If a ball lands on the apparatus and remains there, but doesn't hit the target then the player will be awarded 2 points. The final 5 balls are worth double since they'll be launched from behind the apparatus. Scoring (1 Point on Scoreboard): The team with the most points after both rounds is awarded 1 point on the Skills Challenge scoreboard.



Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Participants: 8 players per team (6 field players and 2 goalkeepers)

8 players per team (6 field players and 2 goalkeepers) Rules: In the most creative challenge of the night, players will connect with teammates to score in style. The more style a player has then the more points they'll rack up. During each round, the shooting team will have 2 players sending in crosses from outside the 18-yard box and a shooter behind the penalty spot. The goalkeeper from the non-shooting team will be protecting the net and the crossers will serve balls in, so the shooter must receive the ball and volley a shot past the opposing goalkeeper.

In the most creative challenge of the night, players will connect with teammates to score in style. The more style a player has then the more points they'll rack up. During each round, the shooting team will have 2 players sending in crosses from outside the 18-yard box and a shooter behind the penalty spot. The goalkeeper from the non-shooting team will be protecting the net and the crossers will serve balls in, so the shooter must receive the ball and volley a shot past the opposing goalkeeper. Scoring (1 Point on Scoreboard): Players will earn points for scoring the following goals: 20 points for a bicycle or scissor kick, 15 points for a standard one-touch goal, 10 points for a two-touch goal that doesn't hit the ground, and 5 points for any half-volley goals scored after the ball hits the ground one time.

Players will earn points for scoring the following goals: 20 points for a bicycle or scissor kick, 15 points for a standard one-touch goal, 10 points for a two-touch goal that doesn't hit the ground, and 5 points for any half-volley goals scored after the ball hits the ground one time. Fan vote: 25 points will be added to the team with the "Best Moment" (save or goal) after points are tallied from two rounds. The team with the most total combined points will win the challenge and will be awarded 1 point on the Scoreboard.

Passing Challenge presented by BOUNTY

Participants: One player per team in a head-to-head competition

One player per team in a head-to-head competition Rules: Players will test their accuracy as they attempt to strike a variety of targets. Each round is 60 seconds, and one player from each team will compete simultaneously with the goal of hitting all four targets within their zone before their opponent. There will be up to 3 rounds in the challenge.

Players will test their accuracy as they attempt to strike a variety of targets. Each round is 60 seconds, and one player from each team will compete simultaneously with the goal of hitting all four targets within their zone before their opponent. There will be up to 3 rounds in the challenge. Scoring (1 point on Scoreboard): To earn a single point on the Skills Challenge scoreboard for the event, a team has to win two rounds in the event.

Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Participants: 7 players per team

7 players per team Rules: In the final event of the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, both teams will compete simultaneously to decide which team will leave Minnesota as the champion. 3 players from each team will line up in Zone 1 (at the top of the 18-yard box), and 4 players from each team will line up in Zone 2 (located 40 yards out from the goal). Whichever team has the lowers total points on the Scoreboard through the first four events will go first. Teams will alternate as they aim to hit the crossbar at the top of the goal.

In the final event of the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, both teams will compete simultaneously to decide which team will leave Minnesota as the champion. 3 players from each team will line up in Zone 1 (at the top of the 18-yard box), and 4 players from each team will line up in Zone 2 (located 40 yards out from the goal). Whichever team has the lowers total points on the Scoreboard through the first four events will go first. Teams will alternate as they aim to hit the crossbar at the top of the goal. Scoring: Heading into the challenge, each team's initial score will be comprised of their total points from the first 4 challenges. Each team will earn a point if they hit the crossbar from Zone 1; they'll have to reach a combined total of 5 points to unlock Zone 2. In Zone 2, each kill will be an attempt to hit the crossbar for The Victory Shot, whichever team hits The Victory Shot will win the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.



Find out how to watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, below.

When to Watch

Date: Tuesday, August 9

Tuesday, August 9 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

How to Watch

ESPN2 will be home to all the action at this year's MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and you can find out if your streaming service will be carrying the event, below.

