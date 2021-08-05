How to Watch 2021 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremonies Live and Without Cable

It seems like they just began, but the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games are officially coming to an end. Hearts have been broken and medals have been won, but there is still one major spectacle left before the athletes return home -- the Closing Ceremony.

The Closing Ceremonies for the 2021 Games will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. JST, which is 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT for those in the United States. Peacock subscribers can watch the ceremony live, or if you are not an early bird, wait until NBC rebroadcasts the festivities at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Those who want to stream the ceremony can watch on the NBC Olympics website or on NBC's streaming service Peacock. NBC is also available on OTT services like Hulu-with Live TV and Fubo, which come with 7-day free trials and will allow you to watch the ceremony but cost $65/mo. if you choose to stay on as a subscriber.

