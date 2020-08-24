A new crop of gorgeous Islanders will search for love — and increase their Instagram followers — when Season 2 of Love Island USA arrives Monday at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere on CBS and CBS All Access. The new season, which will air seven nights a week, heads to Las Vegas where contestants will let loose at the Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Getting to know these budding new influencers through their tumultuous journeys on-camera is only part of the fun, which is why we've compiled a list of all the contestants' Instagram accounts for you to follow along at home. Check out the list below and see who you're most likely to root for this season.

Photo: CBS

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Occupation: Promotions

Current city: Lapeer, Michigan

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson

Photo: CBS

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Occupation: Student

Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona

Zodiac sign: Leo

Instagram: @mackenziedipman

Photo: CBS

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Current city: Boca Raton, Florida

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Instagram: @tgiforte

Photo: CBS

James McCool

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Current city: Winchester, Virginia

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @james_mccool1

Photo: CBS

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Occupation: Student

Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @johnny_llee

Photo: CBS

Justine Ndiba

Age: 27

Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer

Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Instagram: @justinejoy312

Photo: CBS

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Occupation: Auditor

Current city: Pittsburgh, PA

Zodiac sign: Cancer

Instagram: @trottfit

Photo: CBS

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Occupation: Shopping Channel Model

Current city: Brielle, New Jersey

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Instagram: @moiratumas

Photo: CBS

Carrington Rodriguez

Age: 22

Occupation: Sales Manager

Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah

Zodiac sign: Leo

Instagram: @c_rod003

Photo: CBS

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Occupation: Legal secretary

Current city: Sacramento, California

Zodiac sign: Gemini

Instagram: @thecelyvazquez

Photo: CBS

Jeremiah White

Age: 22

Occupation: Retail Sales Associate

Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Instagram: @cortezwhite_

Season 2 of Love Island USA premieres Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.