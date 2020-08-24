A new crop of gorgeous Islanders will search for love — and increase their Instagram followers — when Season 2 of Love Island USA arrives Monday at 8/7c with a two-hour premiere on CBS and CBS All Access. The new season, which will air seven nights a week, heads to Las Vegas where contestants will let loose at the Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel, The Cromwell.
Getting to know these budding new influencers through their tumultuous journeys on-camera is only part of the fun, which is why we've compiled a list of all the contestants' Instagram accounts for you to follow along at home. Check out the list below and see who you're most likely to root for this season.
Here's How Love Island USA Season 2 Will Be Different in Light of COVID-19
Kaitlynn Anderson
Age: 27
Occupation: Promotions
Current city: Lapeer, Michigan
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson
Mackenzie Dipman
Age: 24
Occupation: Student
Current city: Scottsdale, Arizona
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @mackenziedipman
Tre Forte
Age: 25
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Boca Raton, Florida
Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
Instagram: @tgiforte
James McCool
Age: 27
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Current city: Winchester, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @james_mccool1
Johnny Middlebrooks
Age: 22
Occupation: Student
Current city: Chesapeake, Virginia
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @johnny_llee
Justine Ndiba
Age: 27
Occupation: Billing coordinator and go-go dancer
Current city: Rockaway, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @justinejoy312
Connor Trott
Age: 23
Occupation: Auditor
Current city: Pittsburgh, PA
Zodiac sign: Cancer
Instagram: @trottfit
Moira Tumas
Age: 28
Occupation: Shopping Channel Model
Current city: Brielle, New Jersey
Zodiac sign: Pisces
Instagram: @moiratumas
Carrington Rodriguez
Age: 22
Occupation: Sales Manager
Current city: Salt Lake City, Utah
Zodiac sign: Leo
Instagram: @c_rod003
Cely Vazquez
Age: 24
Occupation: Legal secretary
Current city: Sacramento, California
Zodiac sign: Gemini
Instagram: @thecelyvazquez
Jeremiah White
Age: 22
Occupation: Retail Sales Associate
Current city: De Kalb, Mississippi
Zodiac sign: Capricorn
Instagram: @cortezwhite_
Season 2 of Love Island USA premieres Monday, Aug. 24 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.