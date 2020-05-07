Casts of your favorite shows have been reuniting all over the internet since the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, but leave it to the How I Met Your Mother creators and Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders) to take nostalgia to the next level. Craig Thomas and Carter Bays came up with new lyrics to the cult classic "Let's Go to the Mall," famously performed by Robin Sparkles in the hit sitcom, to fit these quarantined time and Smulders performed the ditty on Instagram. Spoiler alert: The song still slaps.

Jessica and Tori are still wearing their jelly bracelets, but Robin has to go to Zoom school and is urging everyone to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Yes, she's hopeful we'll all be back at the food court scoping out cute guys and their skateboard tricks, but in the meantime we have to follow covid guidelines. Oh, and that Canadian accent is coming in strong.

Smulders also gave a shout out to Brian Kim from the HIMYM music department who helped compose the new piano rendition for Smulders in the caption of her piano performance. She hopes it brings a smile to everyone in quarantine and requests that anyone who is able and willing to donate to Save the Children, Canada Helps, and Daily Bread To.

So break out your coolest graffiti jacket and let's all stay home.