Here's Your Chance to Get a Year of Peacock for $20

If you're looking for some TV to watch this holiday season, you've come to the right place--we've got a deal on an annual plan for Peacock that'll give you plenty of Yellowstone to watch (or three or four more viewings of Five Nights at Freddy's to pore over for clues about the lore) while you eat your Thanksgiving leftovers. Right now you can grab a year of Peacock Premium for just $20, or you can lock in a monthly price of $2 per month for year if you'd prefer it that way--both options represent big savings over the normal prices of $6 per month and $60 per year. Choosing the annual option will save you four bucks overall, though.

New and returning subscribers are eligible for this deal, so this is a great opportunity to either try Peacock for the first time or check out what's been added since your subscription ended.

Aside from the ever-popular Yellowstone, Peacock is popping off right now thanks to Five Nights at Freddy's, which just broke just about every box office record for a movie that was released simultaneously on streaming, as well as the extremely dope Super Mario Bros. Movie, Fast X, and Wes Anderson's latest, Asteroid City. The Peacock catalog also has a ton of great series like The Office, Parks & Rec, the entire Law & Order franchise, and so much more content from NBC's past and present. If there are issues to be had with Peacock, it's not a lack of content.

More Black Friday subscription deals

This outstanding Peacock deal is just one of several solid Black Friday subscription deals. Over at Paramount+, you can get three months of streaming access for only $6, and Hulu's offering a year of its ad-supported plan for just $12. Meanwhile, Amazon has excellent deals on Kindle Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. You can even get two free audiobooks to keep forever.

