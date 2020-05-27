Holy streaming wars, Batman! From the Lego Batman franchise to the Justice League team-up, HBO Max is now your new one-stop-shop for all DC's superhero universe.

Now that it has officially launched, HBO Max has become the new streaming destination for all things DC. Its vast movie slate includes all your favorite DC properties, including most of the Superman and Batman movies from the last 40 years as well as the most recent — and most polarizing — addition to the DC film world, Joker. Those aren't the only origin stories available in HBO Max's DC collection, though. Major hits like Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Suicide Squad, and Shazam! are also available on the streaming service now, along with Halle Berry's Catwoman, Ryan Reynolds's Green Lantern, and more.

On the TV side, Greg Berlanti, the mind behind The CW's Arrowverse, announced during the WarnerMedia presentation that he has two new projects in the works exclusively for HBO Max: Strange Adventures, a superhero anthology series, and a Green Lantern series that Berlanti described as the "biggest DC show ever made." Perhaps the most jaw-dropping DC addition heading to HBO Max is Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. But while you're waiting for new Berlanti bangers and the subject of so much hashtagging, you can binge a slew of DC television hits including Doom Patrol, Watchmen, and Ruby Rose's limited appearance as Batwoman. HBO Max also offers a deep catalogue of animated classics fit for the whole family, including series like Teen Titans Go! and those Lego Batman movies.

HBO Max launched on Wednesday, May 27. Find out more about the new service here, and find out what other originals are on the way right here.